Krispy Kreme Biscoff doughnuts are now arriving! Introducing the Biscoff Doughnut Collection: three all-new doughnuts that take doughnut and cookie lovers on a roundtrip of sweetness, combining the unique and delicious flavors of both brands for the first time in the United States.

Beginning Jan. 9 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., sweet treat fans can enjoy the first-class collaboration that combines Krispy Kreme’s Original Glaze with Lotus Biscoff’s Cookies and Cookie Butter, known for its unique and delicious caramelized cookie taste:

Biscoff® Iced Doughnut: A Krispy Kreme Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in Biscoff® Cookie Butter icing.​

A Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in Biscoff® Cookie Butter icing.​ Biscoff® Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut​: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing and topped with a swirl of cream cheese buttercream and Biscoff Crumble.​

An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing and topped with a swirl of cream cheese buttercream and Biscoff Crumble.​ Biscoff® Cookie Butter Kreme™ Filled Doughnut​: A shell doughnut filled with Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme™ filling, dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing and topped with a swirl of dark chocolate icing and Biscoff Crumble.

“Our doughnuts made with Lotus Biscoff are popular around the world and it’s definitely time for our U.S. fans to get a taste,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “Both doughnut and cookie lovers will be amazed by this delicious combination.”

Krispy Kreme guests who fly into participating shops and purchase any Krispy Kreme Biscoff doughnut also will receive a free Biscoff cookie packet, a favorite treat on flights around the world, while supplies last.

Can’t get to a Krispy Kreme shop? Krispy Kreme is delivering these doughnuts fresh daily to select grocery stores near Krispy Kreme shops. Find the Biscoff 6-pack doughnut assortment at many local Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers, Wakefern and more stores. Visit www.krispykreme.com%2Flocate%2Flocation-search%23grocery to find a location near you.

Show how your tastebuds are taking flight with the Krispy Kreme Biscoff doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social. Learn more about the limited-time offer by visiting www.krispykreme.com%2Fpromos%2Fbiscoff.

