Ares Management Corporation announced today that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022 on Thursday, February 9, 2023 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. Ares Management Corporation will hold its webcast/conference call on the same day at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022 financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the landing page of the Investor Resources section of our website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.aresmgmt.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 200-6205. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (929) 526-1599. All callers will need to enter access code 426904. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected. For interested parties, an archived replay of the call will be available through March 9, 2023 to domestic callers by dialing +1 (866) 813-9403 and to international callers by dialing +44 204 525 0658. For all replays, please reference access code 937703. An archived replay will also be available through March 9, 2023 on a webcast link located on the landing page of the Investor Resources section of our website.

About Ares Management Corporation
Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2022, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $341 billion of assets under management, with over 2,450 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ares Management Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

