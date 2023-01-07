Jean Savage, Trinity's Chief Executive Officer and President, Named 2022 Railway Woman of the Year

Trinity Industries, Inc. (

NYSE:TRN, Financial) (“Trinity”) is proud to announce that Chief Executive Officer and President, Jean Savage, has been named as the League of Railway Women (“LRW”) 2022 Railway Woman of the Year. This award comes in recognition of Ms. Savage’s drive for operational excellence, her commitment to enhancing the safety and sustainability of the railroad industry, her dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, and her passion for volunteerism.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the League of Railway Women for naming me as their 2022 Woman of the Year. This is such an honor for me to now be part of this amazing group of women that have shaped the rail industry,” said Jean Savage. “Trinity has proudly supported LRW since 2013, and I am appreciative of the great work this organization does to promote women, which brings diversity to our entire industry.”

Ms. Savage accepted the award virtually as part of the National Railroad Construction and Maintenance Association conference on January 7, 2023.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity reports its financial results in two reportable segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and the Rail Products Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

