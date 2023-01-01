MRC Global Launches New Corporate Website mrcglobal.com

HOUSTON, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (: MRC) is proud to announce the launch of its new and completely redesigned corporate website www.mrcglobal.com, reflecting the company’s strategy and corporate culture.

The new website was re-imagined with widescale improvements to the site’s look and feel, usability, navigation, and full optimization for mobile devices. A new video message from our President & CEO, Rob Saltiel, highlights the company’s strategic direction, brand, and value proposition as trusted supply chain experts.

MRC Global is a dynamic and growing distribution company focused on diverse industrial markets, including natural gas utilities, energy transition projects, downstream and industrial processing, and traditional oil and gas production and transportation. The new website showcases the company’s impressive capabilities and notable credentials as an employer of choice.

“I am excited for the launch of our new corporate website that highlights our strategic direction, our values-driven culture and our commitment to customer satisfaction. I invite you to visit our site and learn more about how MRC Global serves our customers, our team members, and our communities,” stated Rob Saltiel, President & CEO.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, upstream production, and midstream pipeline sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 206 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers over 250,000 SKUs from over 10,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com

Contact:

Monica Broughton
Investor Relations
MRC Global Inc.
[email protected]
832-308-2847
