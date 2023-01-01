LONDON, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc ( AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announces that it has entered into a non-exclusive license agreement with Cabaletta Bio, Inc ( CABA). The agreement allows Cabaletta to incorporate Autolus’ proprietary RQR8 safety switch1 into a cell therapy program for the treatment of autoimmune disease, with an option for Cabaletta to incorporate the safety switch in up to four additional cell therapy programs.



“We are delighted to partner with Cabaletta and to expand the use of our safety switches in autoimmune disease,” said Dr. Martin Pule, Chief Scientific Officer of Autolus. “Safety switches are critical to the future of our field of advanced cell therapies. They allow us to develop approaches that are designed to significantly improve patient outcomes, whilst at the same time potentially reducing the risk of adverse side effects from the treatment.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Autolus will receive an upfront payment for non-exclusive access to the RQR8 safety switch for use in Cabaletta’s CD19-CAR T cell therapy program for the treatment of autoimmune disease, with the potential for near term option exercise fees and development and regulatory milestone payments. In addition, Autolus is entitled to receive royalties on net sales of all Cabaletta cell therapy products that incorporate the RQR8 safety switch.

This agreement demonstrates how Autolus is able to generate value from its technologies and pipeline and follows similar deals with Bristol Myers Squibb and Moderna .

References

Philip B, Pule, M., et al. ‘A highly compact epitope-based marker/suicide gene for easier and safer T-cell therapy’. Blood 2014; 124(8):1277-1287



About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com .

