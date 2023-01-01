TELA Bio Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of NIVIS™ Fibrillar Collagen Pack, The Natural Restoration Solution to Support Healing of Surgical Wounds

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Company grows product portfolio, expanding product offerings to optimize soft tissue preservation and restoration

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ( TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy, today announced the commercial launch of its NIVIS Fibrillar Collagen Pack.

NIVIS Fibrillar Collagen Pack is an absorbent matrix of Type I and Type III bovine collagen designed to manage moderately to heavily exudating wounds and to control minor bleeding. Type I and Type III collagen closely resemble the native collagen of a patient and have been shown to stimulate cellular activity and contribute to new tissue development. Specifically, Type III collagen helps control wound contraction and the amount of scar deposition during wound healing. NIVIS is provided in particulate form allowing it to be molded and packed into wounds facilitating contact with host tissue.

“Surgical wound management can be a source of concern, especially in patients considered higher risk for complications,” said Dr. Michael Sawyer, General Surgeon at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. “While there are various options to treat these patients, I’m encouraged by both the handling and initial clinical utility I’ve experienced with NIVIS.”

In April 2022, TELA Bio entered an exclusive development and distribution partnership for Collagen Matrix, Inc.’s proprietary fibrillar collagen pack in the USA. NIVIS Fibrillar Collagen Pack builds on TELA Bio’s soft-tissue preservation and restoration mission which prioritizes leveraging the patient’s natural healing response.

“The commercial launch of NIVIS is a meaningful step forward in our commitment to provide a suite of effective soft tissue repair solutions for our growing customer base in general, and plastics and reconstructive surgery,” said Antony Koblish, President and CEO of TELA Bio. “NIVIS is a high-quality product that complements our OviTex® portfolio perfectly and provides a new vehicle of growth for the company.”

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. ( TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient’s natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

About NIVIS™ Fibrillar Collagen Pack

NIVIS Fibrillar Collagen Pack is indicated for the management of moderately to heavily exudating wounds and to control minor bleeding. NIVIS Fibrillar Collagen Pack may be used for the management of exudating wounds such as pressure ulcers, venous stasis ulcers, diabetic ulcers, acute wounds, for example trauma and surgical wounds, and partial-thickness burns. Do not use NIVIS in patients known to be sensitive to materials of Bovine (cow) origin. Use of NIVIS in this patient population may result in an allergic or immunological reaction. Some reactions such as transitory pain, bleeding, blistering, swelling and redness have been reported in isolated cases using a similar product. For additional important safety information, please see the NIVIS Instructions for Use.

About Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Collagen Matrix, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of collagen-based medical products used for tissue and bone repair and regeneration. Founded in 1997, Collagen Matrix is headquartered in Oakland, New Jersey and develops proprietary products that are sold to OEM customers on either a contract or private label basis across orthopedic, sports medicine, dental, ear, nose and throat, advanced wound, and neurosurgery end markets. The company also offers partnership opportunities including distribution, contract product development, and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit www.collagenmatrix.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations are forward-looking statements and reflect the current beliefs of TELA's management, including with respect to the commercial launch of NIVIS. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and TELA assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
[email protected]

Media Contact
Alyson Kuritz
908-892-7149
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyNTczOSM1MzQ0NTYyIzIxODAxMzk=
Tela-Bio-Inc.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.