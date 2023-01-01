Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today reported preliminary unaudited financial results and operational updates for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields).

“2022 was a year of meaningful milestones and consistent execution towards our mission of extending survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer,” said William Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman. “The successful LUNAR study marks the beginning of a transformational period where we anticipate final data from multiple pivotal trials. We are eager to reach these clinical milestones and energized by the prospect of treating tens of thousands of patients who could benefit from Tumor Treating Fields.”

Financial updates for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2022:

Total preliminary net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022, were $537.8 million, an increase of 1% compared the prior year.

Total preliminary net revenues for the fourth quarter 2022 were $128.4 million. The United States, EMEA, and Japan contributed $98.6 million, $17.0 million, and $7.9 million in quarterly net revenues, respectively. Revenue in Greater China from Novocure’s partnership with Zai Lab totaled $4.9 million.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $969.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

Operational updates for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2022:

As of December 31, 2022, there were 3,430 active patients on therapy. Active patients from North America, EMEA and Japan contributed 2,191, 870, and 369, respectively.

1,373 prescriptions were received in the quarter. Prescriptions from North America, EMEA and Japan contributed 956, 312, and 105, respectively.

Quarterly updates and achievements:

In January 2023, Novocure announced the topline results of the pivotal LUNAR study in non-small cell lung cancer. The LUNAR study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival. The LUNAR study showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival when patients were treated with TTFields and immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI), as compared to those treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors alone, and a positive trend in overall survival when patients were treated with TTFields and docetaxel versus docetaxel alone. TTFields therapy was well tolerated by patients enrolled in the experimental arm of the study.

Following receipt of CE Mark for its new array in November 2022, Novocure successfully began treating patients through the company’s European limited market release. The new thinner and lighter arrays are designed for more efficient TTFields delivery and greater comfort for patients with glioblastoma (GBM).

In November 2022, Health Canada approved Optune® for the treatment of newly diagnosed and recurrent GBM. Novocure is actively working to secure reimbursement of Optune® for the treatment of patients in Canada.

The unaudited results in this press release are preliminary and subject to the completion of the Company’s annual independent audit and, therefore, are subject to adjustment.

