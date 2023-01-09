VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / ( TSXV:OGN, Financial)( OTCQX:OGNRF, Financial) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Celts epithermal gold-silver project in the Walker Lane, Nevada.

Celts Project Highlights

Untested advanced argillic alteration cell overlying possible epithermal gold mineralization at depth

Alteration indicative of steam-heating, implying a boiling zone and possible gold-silver mineralization hidden below the surface

Surface expression similar to AngloGold Ashanti NA's ("AngloGold") Silicon deposit in southwestern Nevada, that contains 3.37 million ounces of gold in preliminary Inferred Resource 1 , where Orogen holds a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty

, where Orogen holds a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty Celts has been acquired through staking on Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") ground under the Altius Minerals Corp. Exploration Alliance (previously announced September 12, 2022)

"Orogen's technical team have spent several years refining proprietary techniques to distinguish environments of alteration formation based on mineral assemblages, textures, morphologies, and associated geochemistry," commented Laurence Pryer, VP of Exploration. It is the same methodology that helped identify the Silicon project prior to its sale to AngloGold in 2017. At Celts, evidence suggests advanced argillic alteration produced by steam heating vectors towards boiling zones and possible low-sulfidation mineralization at depth. The project is an underexplored opportunity and represents an undrilled Silicon-style target."

About the Celts Project

The 560 hectare Celts project is located in southeastern Nevada, thirteen kilometres northeast of Goldfield within the Walker Lane gold and silver trend. (Figure 1). The claims are located on road accessible BLM-managed ground.

The property contains a central Tertiary rhyolite dome that intrudes older basalts and rhyolite tuffs. Advanced argillic alteration within the dome, covering a 600-metre-diameter area, constitutes a potential steam-heated alteration cap with alteration intensity increasing southward (Figure 2). Mercury is anomalous in the southern part of the cell with concentrations reaching two parts per million. The steam-heated cell may overlie a boiling zone comprising the untested core of a low-sulfidation style gold system (Figure 3).

Gold-bearing low-sulfidation quartz veins located one to two kilometres from the steam cap, at lower elevations, provide evidence of a gold-fertile hydrothermal system and define an approximately eight square-kilometre district-scale play (Figure 2). Drilling of these peripheral veins in 1987 by Chevron is reported to have intercepted 1.5 metres grading 4.1 grams per tonne gold. Eight holes ranging from 76.9 to 210.6 metres in depth were drilled in this program, all located over one kilometre from the steam cap, Orogen's principal target, which remains undrilled.

Potential for upward-flaring gold zones at depth beneath the advanced argillic alteration similar to those observed in many classic dome-hosted epithermal deposits is significant (Figure 3).

Celts is available for option or sale.

More details on the Celts property including a technical presentation can be found at https://orogenroyalties.com/project-generation/project-generation/#available-projects

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been verified by Laurence Pryer, Ph.D., P.Geo. VP Exploration for the Company. Dr. Pryer is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties Inc. is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver mine in Sonora, Mexico (2% NSR royalty) being mined by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Silicon gold project (1% NSR royalty) in Nevada, USA, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti NA. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being explored under joint ventures.

