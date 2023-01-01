Fiscalnote Appoints Will Wilkinson as General Manager, Geopolitical & Market Intelligence

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

%3Cb%3EFiscalNote+Holdings%2C+Inc%3C%2Fb%3E. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced the appointment of Will Wilkinson as General Manager, Geopolitical & Market Intelligence, which includes oversight and leadership of the business’s industry-leading solutions, including FrontierView, Oxford+Analytica, and Predata.

Wilkinson brings more than two decades of senior, international business management experience to FiscalNote, with a proven record of spearheading customer-focused and solution-oriented products which delivered sustainable outcomes, drove renewal rates, grew revenue, created new client-focused services and brands, and developed innovative marketplace products.

In his new role, Wilkinson — who will report to President & COO Josh Resnik — will continue to amplify and enhance the company’s robust portfolio of data-driven solutions and advisory services which define its highly-regarded FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, and Predata brands serving a broad geographic base of private and public sector customers in every corner of the world.

Before joining FiscalNote, Wilkinson held senior positions with premiere global companies in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and Switzerland. At Dow Jones Corp., he directed the Wall Street Journal’s flagship CEO Council and launched the WSJ Pro data and information service, where he expanded the business through innovative technology, product development, sales and marketing strategies, and engaging content. At the Wall Street Journal, he drove sales, marketing, and operations for teams in multiple global offices. Wilkinson also held earlier leadership positions at The Economist Group. He is a graduate of The University of Hull, UK.

“We are delighted to welcome Will to FiscalNote and leverage his seasoned global expertise and track record of growth, launching and expanding product lines, and exceptional management of customer relationships,” said Josh Resnik, President & Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “Will understands the critical importance of providing unbiased, impactful insights and analysis for the world’s leading decision-makers, and forging trusted and lasting engagements with clients across the commercial and public sectors. We are at a pivotal time for the thousands of companies and organizations we serve, and our role as their essential partner means our unparalleled analysis, AI-powered data insights, and incisive content provide reliable and dependable guidance to help navigate a constant stream of geopolitical and macroeconomic volatility. The stakes have never been higher and the margin for error has never been tighter than in today’s climate, and the results FiscalNote delivers can make the difference between an accelerated return to growth and expansion, or a slow recovery subject to ongoing risk and unaddressed challenges.”

“I'm delighted to be joining the world-class team at FiscalNote, and excited and humbled to be asked to lead such a talented group of professionals,” said Wilkinson. “I’m passionate about driving innovation, growth, and value by uncovering and solving customer problems. That's why the opportunity at FiscalNote to grow and expand the Geopolitical & Market Intelligence portfolio of products and services is so exciting. It is the perfect combination of an energetic, dedicated team that’s meticulously focused on clients’ needs, a suite of leading-edge technology platforms that can offer scale and speed, and an elite group of global experts and thought leaders who deliver in a marketplace that’s ripe for innovation.”

Some of the world’s largest corporations and organizations rely on FiscalNote’s Geopolitical & Market Intelligence industry-leading solutions to help mitigate risk and discover growth opportunities, including Cisco, 3M, Moderna, EY, Novo Nordisk, Sumitomo, Duracell, Accenture, Revlon, Dell Technologies, the European Parliament, Castrol, Rémy Cointreau, ING Group, Thomson Reuters IPSOS, Willis Towers Watson, Hasbro, BASF, Adidas, Clorox, American Express, BMW, Amazon Web Services, LEGO, Campari, Motorola, Kimberly-Clark, Logitech, Estée Lauder, Medtronic, Iron Mountain, ThermoFisher Scientific, Harley-Davidson, Standard Chartered Bank, Mattel, Boston Scientific, Kellogg, Citrix, Commerzbank AG, Gilead Sciences, Pernod Ricard, NASA, Domino’s Pizza, and hundreds more.

FiscalNote recently augmented and expanded its geopolitical and market intelligence expertise and offerings through its acquisition+of+DT-Global, a highly-respected subscription-based market intelligence company that provides in-depth expertise and analysis for the Central & Eastern Europe (CEE), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Middle East-Africa (MEA) areas. Serving a base of more than 350 global and regional customers — including many belonging to the Fortune 500 — DT Global also operates the largest network of senior executives of multinational corporations with a presence in the area.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230109005187r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005187/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.