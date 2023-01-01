%3Cb%3EFiscalNote+Holdings%2C+Inc%3C%2Fb%3E. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced the appointment of Will Wilkinson as General Manager, Geopolitical & Market Intelligence, which includes oversight and leadership of the business’s industry-leading solutions, including FrontierView, Oxford+Analytica, and Predata.

Wilkinson brings more than two decades of senior, international business management experience to FiscalNote, with a proven record of spearheading customer-focused and solution-oriented products which delivered sustainable outcomes, drove renewal rates, grew revenue, created new client-focused services and brands, and developed innovative marketplace products.

In his new role, Wilkinson — who will report to President & COO Josh Resnik — will continue to amplify and enhance the company’s robust portfolio of data-driven solutions and advisory services which define its highly-regarded FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, and Predata brands serving a broad geographic base of private and public sector customers in every corner of the world.

Before joining FiscalNote, Wilkinson held senior positions with premiere global companies in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and Switzerland. At Dow Jones Corp., he directed the Wall Street Journal’s flagship CEO Council and launched the WSJ Pro data and information service, where he expanded the business through innovative technology, product development, sales and marketing strategies, and engaging content. At the Wall Street Journal, he drove sales, marketing, and operations for teams in multiple global offices. Wilkinson also held earlier leadership positions at The Economist Group. He is a graduate of The University of Hull, UK.

“We are delighted to welcome Will to FiscalNote and leverage his seasoned global expertise and track record of growth, launching and expanding product lines, and exceptional management of customer relationships,” said Josh Resnik, President & Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “Will understands the critical importance of providing unbiased, impactful insights and analysis for the world’s leading decision-makers, and forging trusted and lasting engagements with clients across the commercial and public sectors. We are at a pivotal time for the thousands of companies and organizations we serve, and our role as their essential partner means our unparalleled analysis, AI-powered data insights, and incisive content provide reliable and dependable guidance to help navigate a constant stream of geopolitical and macroeconomic volatility. The stakes have never been higher and the margin for error has never been tighter than in today’s climate, and the results FiscalNote delivers can make the difference between an accelerated return to growth and expansion, or a slow recovery subject to ongoing risk and unaddressed challenges.”

“I'm delighted to be joining the world-class team at FiscalNote, and excited and humbled to be asked to lead such a talented group of professionals,” said Wilkinson. “I’m passionate about driving innovation, growth, and value by uncovering and solving customer problems. That's why the opportunity at FiscalNote to grow and expand the Geopolitical & Market Intelligence portfolio of products and services is so exciting. It is the perfect combination of an energetic, dedicated team that’s meticulously focused on clients’ needs, a suite of leading-edge technology platforms that can offer scale and speed, and an elite group of global experts and thought leaders who deliver in a marketplace that’s ripe for innovation.”

Some of the world’s largest corporations and organizations rely on FiscalNote’s Geopolitical & Market Intelligence industry-leading solutions to help mitigate risk and discover growth opportunities, including Cisco, 3M, Moderna, EY, Novo Nordisk, Sumitomo, Duracell, Accenture, Revlon, Dell Technologies, the European Parliament, Castrol, Rémy Cointreau, ING Group, Thomson Reuters IPSOS, Willis Towers Watson, Hasbro, BASF, Adidas, Clorox, American Express, BMW, Amazon Web Services, LEGO, Campari, Motorola, Kimberly-Clark, Logitech, Estée Lauder, Medtronic, Iron Mountain, ThermoFisher Scientific, Harley-Davidson, Standard Chartered Bank, Mattel, Boston Scientific, Kellogg, Citrix, Commerzbank AG, Gilead Sciences, Pernod Ricard, NASA, Domino’s Pizza, and hundreds more.

FiscalNote recently augmented and expanded its geopolitical and market intelligence expertise and offerings through its acquisition+of+DT-Global, a highly-respected subscription-based market intelligence company that provides in-depth expertise and analysis for the Central & Eastern Europe (CEE), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Middle East-Africa (MEA) areas. Serving a base of more than 350 global and regional customers — including many belonging to the Fortune 500 — DT Global also operates the largest network of senior executives of multinational corporations with a presence in the area.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

