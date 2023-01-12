Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced that Paul Arling, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Bryan Hackworth, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to virtually attend the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference being held January 10-12, 2023.

Management will present at 3:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 12, 2023, and host virtual one-on-one meetings the same day. A webcast of the presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days at www.uei.com.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices and designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. UEI partners with many Fortune 500 customers, including Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony and Daikin to serve video, telecommunications, security service providers, television, smart home and HVAC system manufacturers. For over 35 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet cloud, the world's leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

