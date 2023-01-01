KNOXVILLE, TN, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus ( PVCT) today announced that it had issued a beginning-of-the-year letter for 2023 to the Company’s stockholders, which may be found below.



2023 Letter to Stockholders

Dear Provectus Stockholders,

Thank you for your continued support of Provectus in 2022.

As fellow, longtime shareholders, our leadership team is committed to maximizing the long-term, fundamental value of the Company through the prospective 2023 efforts described below, and other activities at Provectus, by basic medical, translational, and clinical research collaborators, and with key vendor-partners.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-late-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Company is developing immunotherapy medicines for different diseases that are based on a class of synthetic small molecule immuno-catalysts called halogenated xanthenes (HXs). Provectus’ lead HX molecule is named rose bengal sodium (RBS). Provectus’ lead clinical-stage indication and primary focus is oncology (i.e., solid tumor cancers). Drug development work at the Company is ongoing on nine (9) clinical development and drug discovery programs (i.e., nine disease areas) that are validating our small molecule HX medical science as an immunotherapy platform and could potentially generate co-development and/or out-licensing opportunities.

RBS targets disease in a bifunctional manner: Direct contact may lead to cell death or repair, depending on the disease treated and the concentration of RBS utilized in the treatment, and Initial contact between the molecule and the unit of disease or disorder may then catalyze multivariate immune signaling, activation, and response, which may manifest as stimulatory, inhibitory, or both.

RBS may display different therapeutic effects at different concentrations.

RBS has been formulated for delivery by several different routes of administration.

The Company’s proprietary, patented, pharmaceutical-grade RBS is the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) (pharmaceutical-grade RBS API) in Provectus’ drug product candidates and preclinical formulations.

The Company is the first entity to advance an RBS API formulation into a clinical trial (such as those studies and trials reported on ClinicalTrials.gov) for the treatment of a disease, and the first to advance a pharmaceutical-grade RBS API formulation into a late-stage/registrational clinical trial1.

Provectus is the first entity, and the only one to date, to successfully, reproducibly, and consistently make pharmaceutical-grade RBS API at a purity of nearly 100%.

The Company’s pharmaceutical-grade RBS resulted from (i) the innovation of a commercial-scale process to synthesize and utilize the RBS molecule into a viable API for commercial pharmaceutical use; (ii) the development of unique chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) specifications for drug substance and drug product candidate manufacturing processes; (iii) the production and multi-year stability testing of multiple lots of drug substance and drug product candidate; (iv) the comprehensive documentation of lot composition and reproducibility; and (v) the review and acceptance of CMC data from these lots by seven (7) different national drug regulatory agencies for use in a prior, multi-country, multi-center Phase 3 randomized control trial (RCT) of Provectus1.

Provectus’ small molecule HX medical science platform comprises:

Three clinical development programs: Lead indication : Oncology (intratumoral administration), Dermatology (topical), and Ophthalmology (topical). Four in vivo proof-of-concept programs: Oncology (oral), Hematology (oral), Wound healing (topical), and Animal health: initially oncology (initially intratumoral). Two in vitro discovery programs: Infectious diseases and Tissue regeneration and repair.

In 2023, the Company plans to:

1. Pursue a regulatory pathway for the treatment of rare disease in-transit melanoma (a distinct sub-population of Stage III cutaneous melanoma) with monotherapy intratumoral, small molecule, cancer immunotherapy PV-10®.



This effort has been utilizing Provectus’ clinical efficacy data from approximately 180 in-transit melanoma (ITM) patients treated with single-agent PV-10, as well as safety data from more than 300 melanoma patients. These data include multi-country, multi-center, early-, mid-, and late-stage clinical trials, expanded access programs2-4, and quality of life study, and a mechanism of immune action study.

Our detailed meta-analysis of Provectus’ clinical data, our review and assessment of global clinical guidelines 5-8 and competitive landscape for ITM treatment, our discussions with expert clinicians, and other due diligence have spanned several years because ITM only recently has been recognized by expert clinicians as a distinct disease entity . There are distinct differences between the clinical characteristics of ITM and other manifestations of melanoma. ITM diagnosis is specifically associated with an overall poor prognosis and has the potential to be seriously debilitating and life threatening.

and competitive landscape for ITM treatment, our discussions with expert clinicians, and other due diligence have spanned several years because ITM only recently has been recognized by expert clinicians as a . There are distinct differences between the clinical characteristics of ITM and other manifestations of melanoma. ITM diagnosis is specifically associated with an overall poor prognosis and has the potential to be seriously debilitating and life threatening. At a cellular level, the in-transit metastases that comprise and occur in ITM are usually clonally related to a patient’s primary melanoma, which makes them histologically similar; however, unlike the primary melanoma, in-transit metastases lack an epidermal component and are thought to occur when tumor cells are trapped in dermal and subdermal lymphatics between the primary melanoma site and regional lymph nodes. ITM is a unique form of metastasis that is rarely seen in other types of cancer.

The Eighth Edition American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) Cancer Staging Manual groups ITM patients with Stage III patients because of similar survival prognosis (i.e., clinical staging ); however, AJCC classification recognizes that ITM’s local-regional disease patterns are distinct (i.e., pathological staging ).

); however, AJCC classification recognizes that ITM’s local-regional disease patterns are distinct (i.e., ). Clinical expertise is essential in managing patients with ITM because it is only by seeing large numbers of ITM patients that a clinician can appreciate the variety of presentations of ITM and appropriately choose and deploy treatment options against the disease.

Thus, ITM’s unique clinical presentation and course are what make it a distinct disease and what present distinct challenges for clinicians to manage.



ITM should be characterized as a rare disease, which the Orphan Drug Act defines as a disease or condition that affects less than 200,000 people in the U.S.

Based on (i) very limited reporting of ITM incidence rates in biomedical and life sciences literature (e.g., 3.0% to 4.8%)9-11 and (ii) the National Institutes of Health’s National Cancer Institute’s Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) program estimate for Americans living with melanoma, a preliminary conservative figure for ITM prevalence may range from 41,000 to 66,000 Americans. Arguably, ITM could be considered an ultra-rare disease.



ITM is a disease where local-regional treatment of in-transit metastases (e.g., PV-10-injectable lesions or tumors) matters mechanistically and can be consequential, and for which the unapproved standard of care (SOC) of systemically administered immune checkpoint blockade (CB) has limited data regarding efficacy12.

CB registration studies for metastatic melanoma did not prespecify ITM as a subgroup for analysis, and

Retrospective reviews of ITM patients treated with CB show responses similar to rates seen in Stage IV patients.

In an efficacy evaluable population of 121 Phase 2 clinical trial and expanded access program patients who received a limited dosing schedule of single-agent PV-10 (88% of whom had ITM) and 744 PV-10-injected lesions, patients achieved a 56% complete response (CR) and 64% objective response rate (ORR) of their PV-10-injected lesions. Time-to-event measures included a median time-to-response of 2.4 months, and median time-to-progression and median time-to-treatment failure that were not reached.13

2. Design, prepare, and potentially commence a Phase 2/3 RCT of PV-10 plus SOC CB versus SOC CB for the treatment of first-line Stage III cutaneous melanoma.



This effort has been utilizing the Company’s clinical data from an ongoing, multi-cohort, Phase 1b/2 study of the combination of PV-10 and CB, here for the treatment of CB-naïve Stage III melanoma (NCT02557321). One active, immunotherapy drug agent (PV-10) was paired with another (Keytruda® [pembrolizumab]):

Patient-level 50% CR and 83% ORR by RECIST 1.1 criteria in 6 subjects; CRs rapidly developed within 15 to 27 weeks,

Durable CRs with a median progression-free survival (PFS) that was not reached during the 2-year treatment interval, an 83% PFS rate, and all CRs ongoing after 18 to 36 months of study follow-up, and

Patient CRs prognostic of survival, a median overall survival (OS) that was not reached, and a 100% OS rate for CRs that were ongoing after 18 to 36 months of study follow-up.14



Improvements to the study’s treatment protocol, including (i) administering local anesthesia to address transient PV-10-injection site pain and (ii) providing PV-10 as needed (pro re nata or PRN) after an initial course of PV-10 treatment (to reinject baseline tumors and/or inject/reinject new tumors until CR), could reasonably achieve higher patient-level CR rates.

These and other Provectus clinical data suggest that the combination of PV-10 and CB could beat monotherapy CB across a variety of endpoints, including amounts and rates of CR, PFS, OS, and ORR.

Monotherapy PV-10 has demonstrated activity in Stage III melanoma,

PV-10 has shown synergy in combination with CB for both CB-naive Stage III melanoma and CB-naive Stage IV melanoma 15 , and

, and CB-naïve Stage III patients receiving monotherapy CB attained a CR of 26%; an ORR of 54%, 1- and 2-year PFS rates of 48% and 36%, and 1- and 2-year OS rates of 85% and 64%12.



We plan to design, prepare, and potentially commence a Phase 2/3 RCT of the combination of PV-10 and SOC CB versus SOC CB for the treatment of first-line (i.e., CB-naïve) Stage III melanoma. The potential effect size of the PV-10 combination compared to monotherapy CB may suggest a clinical trial sample size of between 50 and 100 patients (randomized 1:1), which may be sufficient to demonstrate or trend towards statistical significance for a primary endpoint of patient-level CR and secondary endpoints of PFS, OS, and patient-level ORR (CR, PFS, and ORR by RECIST 1.1). Biostatistical data from the Phase 2 portion of this prospective study would inform and power the registrational Phase 3 portion.

Success of the Phase 2 trial (i) could be among the first or the first combination therapy to beat monotherapy CB, (ii) may delineate a viable regulatory pathway, (iii) may potentially catalyze a collaboration with a commercial pharmaceutical company that has an anti-PD-(L)1 drug, and/or (iv) potentially lead to an increase of the Company’s enterprise value that potentially may allow Provectus to raise investment capital at higher share prices.

3. Read out preclinical data from sponsored research programs in different disease areas.



We expect research collaborators at several different academic medical institutions to read out data to us from their preclinical research work under new and existing sponsored research and testing agreements. They may also present and/or publish their findings at medical conferences and in peer-reviewed medical journals, respectively.

Provectus’ existing research collaborations include:

Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida (oncology),

The Rockefeller University in New York, New York (dermatology),

The Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada (oncology, hematology, vaccines , and infectious diseases), and

, and infectious diseases), and The University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis (infectious diseases).

The Company’s new collaborations that were established in 2022 include:

The College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville (animal health),

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at the University of Miami in Florida (ophthalmology),

The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston (wound healing), and

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (tissue regeneration and repair).

We undertake Provectus’ basic medical, translational, and clinical research in a distributed network manner. Different researchers and/or clinicians pursue different medical scientific hypotheses of RBS’ therapeutic potential in different disease areas based on their area of expertise and in consultation with Provectus. We emphasize the observations and conclusions of one researcher, and Provectus’ knowledge and prior experience, in one disease area with other researchers in other disease areas. Furthermore, we encourage collaboration between our various researchers to assist Provectus in building the Company’s medical science platform and associated drug pipeline.

Our work to oversee and facilitate the regular connectivity of this distributed research network endeavors to affirm that outcomes are, or are not, mechanistically consistent. Our research collaborators and we are working to show that RBS’ bifunctional targeting of disease (i.e., direct contact between RBS and disease potentially leading to cell death or repair; such contact then potentially catalyzing multivariate immune signaling, activation, and response) is, or is not, consistent from one disease area to another.

Provectus’ capital raising efforts will continue in 2023. We will try to seek investment at valuations that support the fundamental Company value that our leadership team believes it has built since 2017.

In 2022, Provectus achieved the following:

Provectus’ small molecule HX medical science platform and associated drug pipeline possess the potential to shape global healthcare and increase global health equity. We hold dear the vision of making the Company’s immunotherapy medicines, when approved, accessible to the tens of millions of patients around the world who suffer from life-altering diseases that Provectus’ drug product candidates may treat.

Thank you again for your continued support of the Company.

Ed Pershing

Chairman, Board of Directors

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different diseases that are based on a class of synthetic small molecule immuno-modulators called halogenated xanthenes. Provectus’ lead HX molecule is named rose bengal sodium.

The Company’s proprietary, patented, pharmaceutical-grade RBS is the active pharmaceutical ingredient in the drug product candidates of Provectus’ clinical development programs and the preclinical formulations of the Company’s drug discovery programs. Importantly, Provectus’ pharmaceutical-grade RBS displays different therapeutic effects at different concentrations and can be formulated for delivery by different routes of administration. The International Nonproprietary Names Expert Committee of the World Health Organization selected “rose bengal sodium” for the nonproprietary name of the Company’s API.

RBS may target disease in a bifunctional manner. First, direct contact may lead to cell death or repair depending on the disease being treated and the concentration of Provectus’ RBS utilized in the treatment. Secondly, multivariate immune signaling, activation, and response may follow that may manifest as stimulatory, inhibitory, or both.

The Company believes that it is the first entity to advance an RBS formulation into clinical trials for the treatment of a disease, such as those trials reported on the clinical trials registry ClinicalTrials.gov. Provectus also believes that it is the first and only entity to date to successfully, reproducibly, and consistently make pharmaceutical-grade RBS at a purity of nearly 100%.

Provectus’ small molecule HX medical science platform includes clinical development programs in oncology, dermatology, and ophthalmology; proof-of-concept in vivo drug discovery programs in oncology, hematology, wound healing, and animal health; and preclinical in vitro drug discovery programs in infectious diseases and tissue regeneration and repair.

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company’s website at www.provectusbio.com.

Trademarks

PV-10® is a registered trademark of Provectus, Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S.A.

Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc. Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S.A.

