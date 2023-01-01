Beyond Technology Partners with Infinera to Successfully Deploy Multi-terabit Network to Support Bandwidth Demand During FIFA World Cup 2022

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Technology, a global player in technology transformation, and Infinera successfully deployed a 3.6-terabit network for a leading Middle East network operator to support the upsurge in global and local demand for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Leveraging Infinera’s industry-leading ICE6 800G technology and installed in record time ahead of the world’s largest sports tournament in support of one of the world’s largest streaming platforms, the deployment ensured fast, seamless, high-quality, and nonstop connectivity for sports fans globally.

This capacity enhancement was delivered by Beyond Technology for one of the largest telecommunications companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia Pacific to address the substantial surge in demand and to enable a seamless streaming experience for end users. Qatar, with a population of around 3 million, hosted nearly 1.5 million visitors during the four-week-long sporting event. In addition to providing global streaming services, the upgrade ensured that the network could support local streaming services to as many as 500,000 people daily.

Beyond Technology, a Gold Partner in Infinera’s PartnerPlus Program, selected Infinera’s ICE6 800G technology for this critical project. “ICE6 technology builds on Infinera’s heritage of delivering innovative optical solutions that provide meaningful value for our customers. ICE6’s industry-leading performance and economics, coupled with Beyond Technology's strong presence in the region, enabled our client to deliver a high-quality streaming experience for World Cup fans,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Infinera.

Beyond Technology has consistently been recognized for its efficiency and agility in managing international projects such as this one. With an agnostic approach to technology and partners, Beyond Technology can leverage the latest network solutions and provide the greatest value to its customers. “We will continue driving a movement to redefine businesses’ success while creating wellness and transcendence in the ecosystem, transforming business processes through disruptive and reliable technology,” said Jorge Mandujano, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Beyond Technology.

Media Contacts:

Beyond Technology Media:
Aida Oropeza
Tel. +52 551813-4419
[email protected]

Infinera Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
[email protected]

Infinera Investors:
Amitabh Passi
Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489
[email protected]

About Beyond Technology
Beyond Tech Holding LLC is an American company with over 30 years of experience and more than 100 collaborators around the world with a focus on business development and transformation through technology. It is a member of the "Gartner Magic Quadrant" through its company GEMA and has obtained several recognitions, such as: "50 best companies to follow", "30 most inspiring leaders," and "The most promising technology information solutions company in the telecommunications industry" and the CANIETI Global Positioning Award 2022. www.beyondtechnology.net

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the performance and benefits of Infinera’s ICE6 technology. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended September 24, 2022 as filed with the SEC on November 2, 2022, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

ti?nf=ODcyNDczNSM1MzQwMjQyIzIwMDYzMzE=
Infinera-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.