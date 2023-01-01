XEN1101 Phase 3 Epilepsy Program Ongoing in Focal Onset Seizures and Recently Initiated in Primary Generalized Tonic Clonic Seizures



Strong financial position expected to fully support XEN1101 Phase 3 program development and cash runway into 2026

BURNABY, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( XENE, Financial), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today outlined recent progress in its clinical programs and key milestones for 2023.

Mr. Ian Mortimer, Xenon’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We enter 2023 in a strong position with increasing momentum in our XEN1101 Phase 3 program, which represents the most advanced potassium channel modulator in clinical development for multiple indications. With our X-TOLE2 study underway in focal onset seizures, we are excited to announce the initiation of our Phase 3 X-ACKT clinical trial in primary generalized tonic clonic seizures.”

Mr. Mortimer continued, “We believe XEN1101 shows immense promise based on its validated mechanism of action and a robust data package, including efficacy data from our Phase 2b X-TOLE clinical trial and read-outs from our ongoing open-label extension study. Having established alignment with the FDA on our Phase 3 program and NDA filing requirements, we remain sharply focused on advancing XEN1101 with the goal of improving outcomes for epilepsy patients where there continues to be a significant need for new, differentiated anti-seizure medications.”

Mr. Mortimer added, “In parallel with the work supporting the continued advancements of our Phase 3 XEN1101 program, we also anticipate clinical data read-outs in 2023. In the third quarter of this year, we expect the topline data readout from our Phase 2 X-NOVA clinical trial, a proof-of-concept study examining the use of XEN1101 in major depressive disorder. In addition, our partners at Neurocrine expect to have a clinical read-out from their Phase 2 study in adult patients with focal onset seizures in the second half of this year.”

Highlights and Anticipated Milestones

XEN1101

XEN1101 is a differentiated Kv7 potassium channel opener being developed for the treatment of epilepsy and major depressive disorder (MDD).

XEN1101 for Focal Onset Seizures

Xenon has initiated its XEN1101 Phase 3 development program, which includes two identical Phase 3 clinical trials to be run in parallel, called X-TOLE2 and X-TOLE3, that are designed closely after the Phase 2b X-TOLE clinical trial. These multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials will evaluate the clinical efficacy, safety, and tolerability of XEN1101 administered as adjunctive treatment in approximately 360 patients per study with focal onset seizures (FOS). The primary efficacy endpoint is the median percent change (MPC) in monthly seizure frequency from baseline through the double-blind period (DBP) of XEN1101 compared to placebo.

XEN1101 for Primary Generalized Tonic Clonic Seizures

Xenon has initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial, called X-ACKT, to support potential regulatory submissions in an additional epilepsy indication of primary generalized tonic clonic seizures (PGTCS). This multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will evaluate the clinical efficacy, safety, and tolerability of XEN1101 administered as adjunctive treatment in approximately 160 patients with PGTCS. The primary efficacy endpoint is the MPC in monthly PGTCS frequency from baseline through the DBP of XEN1101 compared to placebo.

Upon completion of the DBP in X-TOLE2, X-TOLE3, or X-ACKT, eligible patients may enter an open-label extension (OLE) study for up to three years. In addition, the ongoing X-TOLE Phase 2b OLE continues to generate important long-term data for XEN1101.

XEN1101 for Major Depressive Disorder

Based on promising pre-clinical data with XEN1101 and published clinical data generated using ezogabine, Xenon is evaluating the clinical efficacy, safety and tolerability of XEN1101 administered as monotherapy in approximately 150 patients with MDD in a Phase 2 clinical trial called X-NOVA. Designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical study, the primary objective is to assess the efficacy of XEN1101 compared to placebo on improvement of depressive symptoms in subjects diagnosed with moderate to severe MDD, using the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score change through week six. Topline results from the X-NOVA study are anticipated in the third quarter of this year.

In addition, Xenon is collaborating with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai to support an ongoing investigator-sponsored Phase 2 proof-of-concept, randomized, parallel-arm, placebo-controlled multi-site study of XEN1101 for the treatment of MDD in approximately 60 subjects. The primary objective of the study is to investigate the effect of XEN1101 on the brain reward circuit as measured by the change in bilateral ventral striatum activity as assessed by functional MRI (fMRI). The secondary objectives are to test the effect of XEN1101 compared to placebo on clinical measures of depression and anhedonia using the MADRS and Snaith-Hamilton Pleasure Scale (SHAPS).

Additional Programs and Corporate Updates

XEN496

XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, is a proprietary pediatric formulation of the active ingredient ezogabine being developed for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (KCNQ2-DEE). A Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group, multicenter clinical trial, called EPIK, is ongoing to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of XEN496 administered as adjunctive treatment in approximately 40 pediatric patients aged one month to less than six years with KCNQ2-DEE. Xenon anticipates that the EPIK study will be completed in 2024.

NBI-921352

Xenon has an ongoing collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences to develop treatments for epilepsy. Neurocrine Biosciences has an exclusive license to XEN901, now known as NBI-921352, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor. Neurocrine Biosciences is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating NBI-921352 in adult patients with focal onset seizures, with data expected in the second half of this year. In addition, a Phase 2 clinical trial is underway evaluating NBI-921352 in patients aged between 2 and 21 years with SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (SCN8A-DEE). Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Xenon has the potential to receive certain clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, as well as future sales royalties.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $752.2 million as of September 30, 2022. As previously reported and based on current assumptions, which include supporting the XEN1101 clinical development program including the completion of the planned Phase 3 epilepsy studies, XEN496, and pre-clinical and discovery programs, Xenon anticipates having sufficient cash to fund operations into 2026, excluding any revenue generated from existing partnerships or potential new partnering arrangements.

