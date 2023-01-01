Sharecare's new mindfulness-driven Diabetes Prevention Program recognized and approved by CDC

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2023

New digital therapeutic from Sharecare is first evidence-based, mindfulness-driven diabetes prevention curriculum recognized and approved by CDC

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that its new mindfulness-driven Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) has been recognized and approved by the CDC. Available exclusively to Sharecare's employer, health plan, and government customers through its digital therapeutics marketplace, the CDC-approved program launched to eligible client populations on Jan. 1, 2023.

Sharecare's DPP integrates CDC's existing PreventT2 curriculum into the company's next generation mindful eating and weight loss program, Eat Right Now, which takes a whole human approach, addressing both mental and physical factors to reduce craving-related eating and foster sustainable, positive eating habits that stick over time. Developed from over 10 years of research by neuroscientist, addiction psychiatrist, and Sharecare's chief medical officer, Jud Brewer, MD, MPH, Eat Right Now is scientifically proven to reduce craving-related eating by 40%.

"While other diabetes prevention programs do a fine job training participants on the basics of nutrition, exercise, and metabolism, they primarily rely on willpower to drive actual behavior change, which doesn't always work in the long term," said Dr. Brewer. "That's why so many experience yo-yo dieting, weight regain, and shame, each of which has lasting impacts on physical and emotional health – but taking an evidence-based, mindfulness-driven approach can enable behavior change in people for the better, for good, including those who may be pre-diabetic."

Marking the first time the CDC has recognized and approved an evidence-based, mindfulness-driven behavior change curriculum for its National Diabetes Prevention Program, Sharecare's new DPP meets participants where they are in their health journey and provides an inclusive, supportive, app-based program that includes:

  • Step-by-step guidance to empower and encourage users
  • More than 200 evidence-based daily behavior change video and audio lessons
  • Bite-size, easy-to-consume information that's convenient for any busy schedule
  • Multichannel coaching with certified weight loss coaches (digital chat-based coaching and weekly live calls)
  • Compassionate peer community facilitated by trained experts
  • Evidence-based tools to manage cravings and build skills
  • Integrated smart scale and activity tracker1
  • Digital engagement accelerators such as nudging, progress tracking, and more

"There is a growing body of evidence that health interventions are more effective if the mental and emotional barriers to behavior change are addressed first, including regulating eating behaviors to lower disease risks associated with being overweight or obese," said Jeff Arnold, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Sharecare. "The CDC's recognition and approval of Sharecare's DPP is another vote of confidence in not only that approach but also our decision in 2020 to acquire MindSciences and integrate their science-backed behavioral health models and digital therapeutics throughout our holistic ecosystem."

Dr. Brewer added, "We are grateful to the CDC for their counsel as we customized our content to meet their stringent standards around clarity and accessibility, as well as their enthusiasm for the differentiated benefits that Sharecare's modernized, evidence-based, and compassionate approach provides, including helping people sustain long lasting behavior change and lifestyle improvements."

For employers, health plans, and government organizations interested in learning more about Sharecare's digital therapeutics marketplace, including its CDC-approved Diabetes Prevention Program, email us at [email protected].

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Relations:
Jen Martin Hall
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Bob East, Westwicke
[email protected]

1 Scale provided at enrollment. Activity tracker is earned after 10+ individual days of program engagement or 2+% weight loss after minimum 30 days since enrollment

