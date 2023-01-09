4 Insurance-Related Resolutions

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ERIE, Pa., Jan. 9, 2023

ERIE, Pa., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new year is a time to think about how you want to refresh, renew and recharge. But it can be more than just dieting and hitting the gym. What about taking a fresh look at one of your biggest investments—your home?

Erie_Insurance_Clean_Dryer.jpg

Erie Insurance has four simple steps that can go a long way to protect your home in 2023.

  1. Know your shut-off valves. Few people know where the emergency shut-off valves are located for gas, water and electricity. Take a moment and find them, and make sure everyone in your house knows where to find them.
  2. Check your washer and dryer. Worn out rubber hoses in your washing machine can burst, spilling hundreds or even thousands of gallons of water on the floor. If your rubber hoses are more than just a few years old, swap them out for steel-belted hoses. And over time, lint can build up in your dryer vent and spark a fire. Luckily, a quick trip to the hardware store can reduce your risk of these common causes of fire and water damage.
  3. Smoke detection protection. Every home should have at least one smoke detector on each floor and test the batteries twice a year. (Make it easy and do it right before you adjust your clocks in the spring.) Smoke detectors last about 10 years. Each time you get a new one, use a permanent marker to write the month and year on the back.
  4. Preparing for severe weather. Whether your part of the country is prone to flooding, hurricanes or other natural disasters, look around your home and consider any upgrades or simple maintenance to help minimize damage from wind and water. In tornado-prone areas, a safe room is always a smart addition to protect you and your family from the storm.

Wherever you live, make sure your home and your family are protected based on your specific needs. Contact your Erie Insurance agent to find out more about ERIE's homeowners insurance and to make sure you have the right plan in place for the new year.

About Erie Insurance
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

erie_insurance_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE80260&sd=2023-01-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4-insurance-related-resolutions-301715961.html

SOURCE Erie Insurance Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE80260&Transmission_Id=202301090748PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE80260&DateId=20230109
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.