Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4045 EDISON LAKES PARKWAY SUITE 100 MISHAWAKA, IN 46545

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $106.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.80%), IWB(5.06%), and LLY(4.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 13,752 shares in NYSE:MO, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.62 during the quarter.

On 01/09/2023, Altria Group Inc traded for a price of $46.45 per share and a market cap of $83.25Bil. The stock has returned 1.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altria Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.85 and a price-sales ratio of 4.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 8,609 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 01/09/2023, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $50.92 per share and a market cap of $285.83Bil. The stock has returned -4.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-book ratio of 3.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 3,767 shares in NYSE:ADM, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.32 during the quarter.

On 01/09/2023, Archer-Daniels Midland Co traded for a price of $85.95 per share and a market cap of $47.22Bil. The stock has returned 26.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archer-Daniels Midland Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.73 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 12,035-share investment in NYSE:BEN. Previously, the stock had a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.67 during the quarter.

On 01/09/2023, Franklin Resources Inc traded for a price of $28.38 per share and a market cap of $14.20Bil. The stock has returned -13.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franklin Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 22.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 3,964-share investment in NAS:CTSH. Previously, the stock had a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.49 during the quarter.

On 01/09/2023, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp traded for a price of $59.75 per share and a market cap of $30.71Bil. The stock has returned -31.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.