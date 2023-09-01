Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 107 stocks valued at a total of $212.00Mil. The top holdings were XLV(8.01%), XLK(6.61%), and XLI(5.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought 204,635 shares of NAS:ACWI for a total holding of 226,845. The trade had a 7.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.39.

On 01/09/2023, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $87.07 per share and a market cap of $18.63Bil. The stock has returned -15.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.45.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 11,972 shares. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 01/09/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $388.08 per share and a market cap of $360.87Bil. The stock has returned -15.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-book ratio of 3.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:DXJ by 42,000 shares. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.21.

On 01/09/2023, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund traded for a price of $64.73 per share and a market cap of $1.74Bil. The stock has returned 3.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a price-book ratio of 0.94.

The guru established a new position worth 8,125 shares in ARCA:DIA, giving the stock a 1.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $316.85 during the quarter.

On 01/09/2023, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF traded for a price of $336.28 per share and a market cap of $29.82Bil. The stock has returned -5.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a price-book ratio of 4.13.

During the quarter, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought 7,996 shares of BATS:IGV for a total holding of 13,718. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.17.

On 01/09/2023, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF traded for a price of $253.57 per share and a market cap of $4.35Bil. The stock has returned -30.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a price-book ratio of 5.99.

