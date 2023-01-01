US Nuclear's New PFAS Detector Can Detect These Widespread Toxic Chemicals in Less Than 60 Seconds

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – New laws and regulations restricting or banning toxic PFAS forever chemicals are now in 2023 going into effect which translates to massive testing, reporting, and oversight that is direly needed. This is great news for people all over the country, the environment, and for US Nuclear (OTC-QB: UCLE), who recently introduced two brand new PFAS monitors (portable and stationary versions) capable of detecting PFAS contamination in water, other liquids and gases in an unprecedented 5-60 seconds using proprietary Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) technology. US Nuclear’s unique on-the-spot PFAS detectors are the first and only detector of their kind on the market, with the ability to detect PFAS chemicals through headspace analysis in just minutes. Whereas the test labs happily advertise analysis times of 2 to 6 weeks. With new PFAS mandates in effect in more than half a dozen states, US Nuclear is ready to help states, agencies, and people measure and stay safe from PFAS.

States including Maine, New York, California, Pennsylvania, and Colorado have all passed regulations that are now in effect banning or limiting PFAS chemicals, as well as requiring testing and reporting on the concentration of PFAS present. Maine is the first to ban PFAS in all products across the board: the first mandate went into effect January 1, phasing out PFAS in rugs, carpets, and fabric treatments, with the ban extending to all PFAS products over time. In some states, the new regulations also extend to drinking water utilities, requiring these agencies to test for and limit the presence of PFAS in public drinking water. For example, in Pennsylvania, new drinking water standards limit the presence of PFOA to 14 ppt and PFOS to 18 ppt, requiring municipalities and water providers to regularly monitor and report on PFAS concentrations.

Some studies estimate that PFAS is contaminating the drinking water of over 200 million people and have found widespread contamination of groundwater in private and municipal wells. Once you ingest PFAS in contaminated water, it stays and builds up in your system for a very long time, causing a broad array of severe outcomes such as cancer, birth defects, liver and kidney damage, and more. Fortunately, the new PFAS regulations are a step in the right direction to reducing harm to people from these insidious chemicals, and to increasing demand for US Nuclear’s new PFAS detectors which will be pivotal to quickly measuring and mitigating PFAS contamination.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE)
Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman
Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer
(818) 883 7043
Email: [email protected]
http://usnuclearcorp.com
http://tech-associates.com
http://overhoff.com

ti?nf=ODcyNTkzMSM1MzQ1MTc0IzUwMDAzMjA5MA==
US-Nuclear-Corp-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.