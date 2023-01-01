Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) to Ipsen is fair to Albireo shareholders. Per the terms of the proposed transaction, Ipsen would acquire Albireo for $42.00 per share in cash plus one contingent value right per share (CVR), entitling its holder to deferred cash payments of $10.00 per CVR payable upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Bylvay in the Biliary Atresia indication by December 31, 2027.

Halper Sadeh encourages Albireo shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Albireo and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Albireo shareholders; (2) determine whether Ipsen is underpaying for Albireo; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Albireo shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Albireo shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Albireo shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005562/en/