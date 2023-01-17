Palisade Bio to Present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event

Live video webcast on Tuesday, January 17th at 3:00 PM ET

Carlsbad, CA, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio ( PALI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announced that J.D. Finley, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Palisade Bio will present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.palisadebio.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier. The Company utilizes over three decades of research and established science that links the role of intestinal barrier biology and human disease to develop novel therapeutics that target and improve the integrity of the intestinal barrier.

The Company’s lead program, LB1148, is a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor that acts to neutralize digestive enzymes, potentially reducing intestinal damage. In clinical studies, LB1148 has demonstrated positive results in reducing the incidence and severity of post-surgical abdominal adhesions and potentially accelerating the time to return of postoperative bowel function. LB1148 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study to evaluate reduction in intra-abdominal adhesions, return of gastrointestinal function, and prevention of post-operative ileus in subjects undergoing elective bowel resection (PROFILE).

The Company believes that addressing the disruption of the intestinal barrier can fundamentally change the way diseases are treated and establish new standards of patient care. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
[email protected]

