Quantum-Si and Biovista Partner to Provide AI-Driven Deep Proteomics Insights from the Platinum™ Next-Generation Protein Sequence Platform Output

9 minutes ago
Quantum-Si+Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced that it entered into a partnership and license agreement with Biovista to provide customers greater proteomic insights beyond their protein sequence output. Biovista leverages AI in multiple formats to analyze massive data repositories and visualize non-obvious networks and associations between proteins, diseases, and drug mechanisms-of-action. The partnership enhances Quantium-Si’s offering by making proteomic-to-drug workflows more efficient for researchers.

Biovista’s VIZIT™ exploration tool will be integrated into Quantum-Si’s cloud based suite of analytic tools enabling researchers to visualize the connections of their protein sequences identified during their experiment to diseases, other proteins, and post-translational modifications. This allows researchers to uncover potential mechanisms and biomarkers relevant to specific diseases more efficiently and effectively.

“Quantum-Si’s protein sequencing technology in concert with Biovista’s database and visualization technology can aid in the discovery of new proteins for future therapeutic targets associated with disease.” said Jeff Hawkins, CEO of Quantum-Si. “The potential can also extend to discovering new biomarkers for clinical research and diagnostics.''

"Quantum-Si is leading the next generation of real-world meaningful sequencing," said Dr. Aris Persidis, Biovista’s Co-Founder and President. "We are excited to see deep sequencing and insight generation now available in one integrated platform,” he continued.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.

About Biovista

Biovista is a technology company developing new forms of AI to address major healthcare challenges. Having pioneered for the last 15 years AI-driven drug repositioning, proteomic-based insight generation, and clinical data analytics, the Company collaborates with market leaders to advance cost-effective healthcare solutions. Learn more at www.biovista.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations with respect to future performance and development and commercialization of products and services. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business; the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market; the ability to recognize the benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the Company’s ongoing leadership transition; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of the Company's product development and commercialization activities; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company's products and services; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company's ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company's ability to maintain its existing lease, license, manufacture and supply agreements; the Company's ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development or commercialization of products and services that the Company is developing; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's future products and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of the Company's products and services following commercial launch; the Company's estimates regarding future expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company's financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005282/en/

