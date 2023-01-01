Dexcom Appoints Teri Lawver as Chief Commercial Officer

9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DexCom%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, announced today the appointment of Teri Lawver to the newly created role of chief commercial officer. In this role, Ms. Lawver will oversee the global commercial organization with responsibility for global sales, marketing and customer experience.

Ms. Lawver comes to Dexcom with extensive healthcare and global business leadership experience. She spent the last two decades at Johnson & Johnson (J&J) in a variety of leadership roles across the medical device, consumer med tech, and pharmaceutical sectors. Most recently, Ms. Lawver was the worldwide vice president, immunology at Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. During her leadership tenure, the immunology business underwent a strategic portfolio transformation and grew annual revenue from $11 billion to $16 billion during a time of significant market disruption.

“Teri is an exceptional leader who has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to drive growth and skillfully navigate the global healthcare landscape,” said Kevin Sayer, chairman, president and chief executive officer at Dexcom. “In this new role, Teri will lead Dexcom’s worldwide commercial teams as we build from a position of strength and look to bring Dexcom CGM to millions of additional people around the world who can benefit from our technology.”

“I am thrilled to join Dexcom in the new chief commercial officer role and guide our talented team at this exciting time in the company’s history,” said Ms. Lawver. “I believe that the combination of Dexcom’s extensive market opportunity, leading technology and commitment to its customers makes this a truly unique role in healthcare. I look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth and global expansion.”

About Teri Lawver

Prior to her role as worldwide vice president, immunology at Janssen, Ms. Lawver held the position of global vice president, cardiovascular and metabolism at Janssen. Before joining Janssen, Ms. Lawver spent six years with J&J Medical Device Companies. During this time, she served as president of J&J Medical Companies, Canada, where she had operating and profit and loss (P&L) responsibility for the full portfolio of J&J Medical Device and Diagnostics business in Canada. Before that, she was the worldwide general manager of Animas Corporation, an insulin delivery company previously acquired by J&J. In this role, she led the integration and turnaround of the unit. Ms. Lawver joined J&J at Centocor, a biotech subsidiary, where she held senior positions in sales and marketing. Before joining J&J, Ms. Lawver was an associate principal at McKinsey & Company, where she was a leader in the firm’s healthcare practice. She began her career as a derivatives analyst at Bloomberg.

Ms. Lawver earned an M.B.A. from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

© 2023 Dexcom, Inc. Dexcom, Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7 are registered trademarks of DexCom, Inc. in the U.S., and may be registered in other countries. All rights reserved.

