ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. ( OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that Russ Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics will present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.



A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of Outlook Therapeutics’ website (outlooktherapeutics.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.



About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.



Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The FDA accepted Outlook Therapeutics’ BLA submission for ONS-5010 to treat wet AMD with a PDUFA goal date of August 29, 2023. The submission is supported by Outlook Therapeutics’ wet AMD clinical program, which consists of three clinical trials: NORSE ONE, NORSE TWO, and NORSE THREE. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and other markets. As part of the Company’s multi-year commercial planning process, and in anticipation of potential FDA approval in August 2023, Outlook Therapeutics and AmerisourceBergen have entered into a strategic commercialization agreement to expand the Company’s reach for connecting to retina specialists and their patients. AmerisourceBergen will provide third-party logistics (3PL) services and distribution, as well as pharmacovigilance services in the United States. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

