BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft Advertising with the release of Microsoft Ads and Listings in the BigCommerce Marketplace. BigCommerce merchants of all sizes in the US, UK and ANZ can now directly integrate their stores to reach millions of potential new customers searching across the Microsoft Advertising Network who have greater purchasing power, engage more with ads and are more likely to make a purchase online. Eligible BigCommerce merchants in the US who are verified Bing Places for Business account holders that spend at least $250 on ads will receive $500 in free advertising credits by Microsoft.

New Microsoft Ads and Listings integration gives BigCommerce merchants the ability to showcase product ad campaigns to reach millions of potential new customers searching across the Microsoft Advertising Network including Microsoft Bing, Microsoft Edge and more. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“BigCommerce strives to give our merchants the power to advertise and sell their products, wherever their customers are searching and shopping. As a result, seamless partner app integrations like Microsoft Ads and Listings uplevel the value and opportunities that we can deliver to our merchants all over the world," said Sharon Gee, vice president of revenue growth and general manager of omnichannel at BigCommerce. "Furthermore, strategic relationships with global businesses like Microsoft Advertising also underscores the value that we can deliver to our agency and technology partners as part of the Omnichannel Certified Partner (OCP) Program.”

With Microsoft Ads and Listings, merchants can synchronize product catalogs directly to the new Microsoft Merchant Center. They can then create shopping campaigns to promote product catalogs and track campaign performance, all without leaving the BigCommerce Control Panel. Furthermore, the Microsoft Ads and Listings app combined with the broader capabilities of Microsoft Advertising delivers solutions to better help navigate search, native, display and video ad campaigns to help merchants better achieve their marketing goals by:

Broadening audience reach through new channels. The Microsoft Advertising Network sees billions of searches each month, giving merchants the opportunity to showcase products to millions of potential customers on Microsoft Bing, MSN, Microsoft Edge and via syndicated partners such as Yahoo! and AOL, to name a few.

Driving more traffic with enhanced shopping experiences. Through the new Microsoft Shopping Tab, merchants can filter product feeds with specific attributes that deliver richer ad content, and narrow search results that can increase click-through and conversion rates by simply making it easier for shoppers to find what they are looking for.

Monitoring and optimizing ad performance in real time. Without leaving the BigCommerce Control Panel, merchants can see campaign performance with a snapshot view or run detailed reporting on a wide or granular scope, with specific key elements or side-by-side comparisons across various ad campaigns. Changes can be made in real time to status, budgets and bids while having access to a personalized tips dashboard and customer support to get better results.

“The Microsoft Advertising Network connects BigCommerce merchants with people who have greater purchasing power, engage more with ads and are more likely to make a purchase online,” said Jason McKay, senior director, global partner sales, Microsoft Advertising. “With Microsoft Ads and Listings, BigCommerce merchants can connect with customers in new ways, achieving a strong return on spend to drive long-term growth.”

Microsoft Ads and Listings on BigCommerce is currently available in the US, UK and ANZ, and will expand into new markets through 2023. Click here to download Microsoft Ads and Listings to start showcasing product ad campaigns today.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

