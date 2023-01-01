Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) (“Bausch + Lomb”), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the U.S. introduction of PreserVision® AREDS 2 Formula mini soft gels with OCUSorb™. This product is the only AREDS 2 eye vitamin with the OCUSorb formulation. Offering a proprietary composition of lutein and zeaxanthin, OCUSorb has been clinically shown to provide superior absorption of these nutrients into the body as compared to the original PreserVision AREDS 2 mini soft gel formula.†1*

“For my patients with moderate to advanced Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of vision loss in Americans ages 50 and older, I typically recommend a plan that includes a healthy diet, exercise and PreserVision® AREDS 2 Formula eye vitamins to help reduce the risk of disease progression,” said Rishi Singh, M.D., staff physician and president, Cleveland Clinic Martin Hospitals, Stuart, Fla. “Now with the OCUSorb formula, lutein and zeaxanthin are better absorbed in the body, helping to increase the amount of nutrients that can circulate to patient’s eyes. I am pleased to recommend this new enhanced formula to my patients.”‡*

PreserVision® AREDS 2 Formula eye vitamins, including the new OCUSorb formula, contain the exact nutrient formula recommended by the National Eye Institute (NEI). This exact formula includes certain amounts of lutein and zeaxanthin, which are two important antioxidants that have been clinically shown through decades of research to help reduce the risk of AMD progression. In 2022, the NEI’s AREDS2 10-Year Follow-on Study further confirmed the benefits of lutein and zeaxanthin in the AREDS 2 formula.2

“We’re pleased to offer eye care professionals and their patients this enhanced offering - the proven AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin with better absorbing nutrients from the patented OCUSorb technology,”* said Joe Gordon, president, Global Consumer, Surgical and Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb. “We remain committed to supporting and providing the nearly 16 million Americans affected by AMD with products that address their eye health needs.”

PreserVision AREDS 2 Formula mini soft gels with OCUSorb are now available at most major retailers nationwide in the vitamin aisle or online and will replace the current PreserVision AREDS 2 Formula mini gel formula. For more information on PreserVision eye vitamins, visit www.preservision.com.

About AMD

AMD is a progressive eye condition that impacts central vision and is a leading cause of blindness in adults 50 years of age and older. Early-stage AMD often does not present any symptoms or changes in vision, as symptoms usually appear gradually over time. This progressive condition can impact one or both eyes, causing people to have difficulty with daily activities like driving, reading or recognizing the faces of loved ones.3

About PreserVision® AREDS 2 Formula Eye Vitamins

PreserVision® AREDS 2 formula eye vitamins, the most studied eye vitamin brand, contain the exact NEI-recommended formula based on the AREDS2 study. The daily dose (two capsules) of PreserVision® AREDS 2 vitamins provides the exact same levels of all six clinically proven nutrients as the NEI supported formula: vitamin C (500mg), vitamin E (400 IU/180mg), lutein (10mg), zeaxanthin (2mg), zinc (80mg zinc oxide), and copper (2mg cupric oxide). For more information on PreserVision®, visit www.preservision.com.

About the AREDS, AREDS2 and 10-Year Follow-on AREDS2 Study Results

The AREDS and AREDS2 studies are landmark clinical studies conducted over 20 years by the NEI. The AREDS study in 2001 demonstrated that taking a specific combination of antioxidants and zinc could help reduce the risk of progression of AMD in those with moderate to advanced AMD. In 2012, the NEI completed the AREDS2 study, which tested several changes to the formulation, such as adding omega-3 fatty acids, substituting lutein and zeaxanthin for beta-carotene, and/or reducing zinc. The current AREDS2 nutrient formula recommended by the NEI is the result of this study.

The NEI 10-Year Follow-on Study results evaluated the long-term results of participants who were involved in the AREDS2 study. Consisting of 3,883 people (6,351 study eyes) with moderate to advanced AMD over a 10-year period, the follow-on study further validates the original findings of the AREDS2 formulation with lutein and zeaxanthin, demonstrating an incremental reduction in risk of the progression to late-stage AMD.2

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

