Applebee's® $6 Smoocho Mucho Sips Return for Biggest Date Night of the Year this Valentine's Day

4 minutes ago
Applebee’s is kicking the year off and toasting to love with the return of its %3Cb%3E%246+Smoocho+Mucho+Sips%3C%2Fb%3E. Starting today, and with plenty of time to plan for Valentine’s Day, these Mucho Cocktails are the perfect excuse for getting your BFFs and loved ones together for a night out.

Celebrate date night, Galentine’s Day, or a night out with friends at your local Applebee’s with the Tipsy Cupid – a Vodka Lemonade featuring a match made in heaven with Tito’s Handmade Vodka with strawberry, premium lemon sour, and lemonade garnished with gummi red lips. Or, experience love at first sip with the Date Night Daiquiri – a frozen, swirled Strawberry Mango Daiquiri made with Bacardi Superior, sure to sweep guests off their feet.

Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in their signature Mucho glass. Plus, for guests who prefer to host “Date Night” at home, guests can enjoy these $6 Smoocho Mucho Sips To-Go at participating locations.*

“We know our guests love heading to their local Applebee’s for date night with friends and their S.O.’s,” says Patrick Kirk, vice president of Beverage Innovation at Applebee’s. “Flirty, fun and flavorful, our Smoocho Mucho Sips are the perfect premium cocktail for the ultimate night out!”

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit %3Cb%3EApplebees.com%2Frestaurants%3C%2Fb%3E. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit %3Cb%3EApplebees.com%3C%2Fb%3Eor the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google)

For even more exclusive deals and specials, %3Cb%3Eguests+can+sign-up%3C%2Fb%3Eto be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

About Applebees®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,670 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of September 30, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 11 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

