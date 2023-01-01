SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, today announced that the Company sold 4 shopping centers and 1 parcel at a wholly-owned shopping center for an aggregate price of $166.3 million ($157.8 million at share) in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net proceeds were used to repurchase $28.8 million of common stock at an average price of $13.33 per share, acquire 1 Convenience property for $5.8 million and repay the outstanding balance on the Company’s revolving credit facility. Subsequent to year end, the Company purchased 2 additional Convenience properties for an aggregate price of $26.1 million.

“In the fourth quarter, we opportunistically sold a select group of assets and recycled the capital into share repurchases and Convenience acquisitions further strengthening SITE’s balance sheet, long-term growth rate and overall portfolio quality,” commented David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to see an attractive subset of investment opportunities and expect to reinvest the remainder of the proceeds over the course of the year subject to pricing and returns.”

Acquisitions Price Property Name MSA 100% PRS Key Tenants 11/02/22 Shops on Montview Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO $5,762 $5,762 Pizza Hut, Starbucks 01/05/23 Foxtail Center Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 15,075 15,075 FedEx, Jersey Mike's, Sherwin Williams, Verizon 01/06/23 Parker Keystone Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO 11,000 11,000 AAA Colorado, Bank of America, Dunkin' Donuts $31,837 $31,837 Dispositions Price Property Name MSA 100% PRS Anchor Tenants 11/30/22 Consumer Centre New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA $62,500 $62,500 buybuy Baby, Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Home Depot 12/01/22 Presidential Commons - Home Depot Parcel Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA 7,000 7,000 Home Depot 12/20/22 Merriam Town Center / Merriam Village Kansas City, MO-KS 53,200 53,200 Bob's Discount Furniture, Cinemark, Dick's Sporting Goods, Marshalls, OfficeMax, PetSmart, Ross Dress for Less 12/22/22 Ashbridge Square Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 33,000 33,000 Christmas Tree Shops, Home Depot, JOANN 12/27/22 Sexton Commons (DDRM Properties) Raleigh, NC 10,616 2,123 -- $166,316 $157,823

About SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.

Safe Harbor

