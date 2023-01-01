Medigus: Eventer Technologies Signed a Definitive Agreement for Reverse Merger to Become a Public Company

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Eventer will merge with a Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange listed company following which Eventer shareholdres will hold 74.99% of the merged company

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. ( MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies, and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today that its 46.21% owned subsidiary, Eventer Technologies Ltd. ("Eventer"), a software company engaged in the development of platforms enabling producers and venues to create virtual conferences and events including a smart ticketing solution, signed a definitive agreement ("Agreement") for a planned securities exchange with AI Conversation Systems Ltd. (TASE: AICS) ("AI Conversation Systems"), an Israeli company traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange.

According to the Agreement, Eventer will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AI Conversation Systems, and in exchange, Eventer shareholders will receive 74.99% of the issued and outstanding share capital of AI Conversation Systems.

"We are thrilled to announce that Eventer, a subsidiary of Medigus, will become a public company on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. This is a major milestone for both Eventer and Medigus, and we are confident that this move will allow Eventer to continue to grow and thrive as it brings innovative solutions to the conferences and events industry." said Liron Carmel, CEO of Medigus.

The securities exchange agreement will be subject to certain closing conditions, including the completion of mutual due diligence; Eventer having at least $700,000 in cash; AI Conversation Systems accruing no debt (except as otherwise determined in the Agreement); and other customary closing conditions. The transaction will only be completed if Eventer is valued at a minimum of $5.7 million (NIS 20 million), as determined by an independent appraiser.

Eventer has developed a unique event management system that allows its customers to increase sales volume and reduce the resources invested in marketing tools solely intended to increase exposure and sales. Eventer has an exclusive license to use the Screenz.live platform that offers high-quality video conferencing for thousands of participants.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. ( MDGS) is a technology company focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce and electric vehicle markets. Medigus' affiliations in the medical solutions arena include ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. and ownership in industry 4.0 company, ScoutCam Inc. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeffs' Brands Ltd. and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics Ltd. and Revoltz Ltd. are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. To learn more about Medigus’ advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Medigus’ current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, Medigus uses forward looking statement when describing the expected closing of the transaction, and the potential influence on Eventer’s business.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Medigus undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Medigus is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Company Contact:
Tali Dinar
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-6466-880
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyNjI5NSM1MzQ2MDQ5IzUwMDA2NDMzMQ==
Medigus-Ltd.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.