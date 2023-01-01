Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Amryt Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. is fair to Amryt shareholders. Per the terms of the proposed transaction, Chiesi would acquire Amryt for $14.50 in cash per American Depositary Share (ADS) of Amryt plus Contingent Value Rights of up to $2.50 per ADS payable if certain milestones related to Amryt’s product Filsuvez® are achieved.

Halper Sadeh encourages Amryt shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Amryt and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Amryt shareholders; (2) determine whether Chiesi is underpaying for Amryt; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Amryt shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Amryt shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

