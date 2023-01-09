Ardmore Shipping Appoints a New Director to the Company's Board

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 9, 2023

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) ("Ardmore" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. James Fok to the Company's Board of Directors as a Class III director, and he is expected to serve on the audit and nominating committees.

James Fok has more than 20 years of experience as a financial and strategic advisor to corporations and governments, with particular expertise in Asian cross-border capital markets transactions and mechanisms. From 2012 until 2021, he served as a senior executive at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), playing a major role in a number of landmark capital markets internationalization initiatives. Previously, Mr. Fok served as an investment banker at multiple bulge bracket firms in both Europe and Asia, focusing on the financial services sector. He currently serves as an Advisor to Bain & Company, is on the Advisory Board of Hex Trust, a provider of bank-grade custody for digital assets, and serves as an International Member of Ireland for Finance's Industry Advisory Committee. Mr. Fok holds a BA (Hons) in Law and Chinese from the School of Oriental & African Studies of the University of London and is a published author on the subject of Sino-American financial relations.

Curtis McWilliams, Chairman of the Board of Ardmore Shipping, commented, "We are delighted to welcome James to the Ardmore Board, where we expect to benefit from his extensive expertise in Asian financial markets and business culture, along with his unique perspective on the macro-economic and geopolitical factors shaping our industry. As we continue to focus on financial strength and operational excellence with our fleet of modern, fuel-efficient product and chemical tankers, we believe James will play an important role in ensuring that Ardmore continues to prosper in an ever-changing and increasingly complex world."

About Ardmore Shipping Corporation

Ardmore owns and operates a fleet of MR product and chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tonnes. Ardmore provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size tankers.

Ardmore's core strategy is to continue to develop a modern, high-quality fleet of product and chemical tankers, build key long-term commercial relationships and maintain its cost advantage in assets, operations and overhead, while creating synergies and economies of scale as the Company grows. Ardmore provides its services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters, and enjoys close working relationships with key commercial and technical management partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed in Ardmore's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Ardmore undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements unless required to do so under the securities laws.

Investor Relations Enquiries:

The IGB Group
Mr. Leon Berman
Tel: 212-477-8438
Fax: 212-477-8636
Email: [email protected]

Or

Mr. Bryan Degnan
The IGB Group
Tel: 646-673-9701
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY80544&sd=2023-01-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardmore-shipping-appoints-a-new-director-to-the-companys-board-301716104.html

SOURCE Ardmore Shipping Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY80544&Transmission_Id=202301090830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY80544&DateId=20230109
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.