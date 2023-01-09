Nutrish® Employs an Epic Army of Rescue Dogs in "Feed Yours. Help More." Campaign

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2023

Rachael Ray® Nutrish® aims to give every animal the quality of life they deserve

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachael Ray® Nutrish® is launching a new feel-good campaign today that urges consumers to "Feed Yours. Help More." so animals can have the opportunity to live a full and joyful life.

With animal shelters receiving approximately 6.3 million companions every year*, so many animals are left without a home or the proper resources to live fully. That's why Nutrish isn't just about great tasting food – it's also deeply committed to supporting animals in need. The campaign, from Publicis Groupe's Power of One solution, PSOne, a bespoke agency for the J.M. Smucker Co., reinforces the value of giving back.

"Nutrish has always been focused on improving the quality of life for animals and we know our consumers share in our passion for supporting animals everywhere – in fact, by feeding their animals Nutrish, pet parents have helped us donate over $7 million a year to animals in need through the Rachael Ray Foundation," said Ryan Thomas, VP, Pet Marketing, The J.M. Smucker Co. "We are excited to build on our proud history of support through the new Feed Yours. Help More. campaign. The simple concept is that even though you can't adopt every animal, by buying Nutrish, you can help more animals live full, joyful lives."

The "Feed Yours. Help More." philosophy was brought to life through a comprehensive campaign, captured by award-winning film cinematographer, Hoyte Van Hoytema and director Adam Heshemi, that features television, social, streaming, audio and commerce placements.

"To live by our ethos, it was important to feature rescue dogs to bring our story to life. Our video spotlights a cast of over thirty rescue dogs, including a few with special needs, highlighting the beauty and diversity of all dogs in need," says Alan Wilson, Senior Vice President, Group Creative Director, Publicis Worldwide. They were trained together for over two weeks to create our happy pack on set."

Links to the first ad spot can be found below:

Stay tuned - there is even more to come from the new Rachael Ray Nutrish campaign throughout 2023.

For more information on "Feed Yours. Help More." and to find Rachael Ray Nutrish near you, be sure to visit www.nutrish.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

*ASPCA/Shelter Animal Counts Data

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in more than 80 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® Milk-Bone® & Meow Mix® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

GuruFocus Screeners

