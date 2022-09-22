INTEGRATED VENTURES COMMENCES 5MW MINING OPERATIONS IN TEXAS

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures, Inc, (OTCQB: INTV) (Integrated Ventures, Inc) is pleased to confirm the commencement of mining operations in Wolf Hollow, TX, effective 01/04/2023.

Previously (2021-2022), Integrated Ventures has signed two hosting agreements (locations: Kearney, NE and Wolf Hollow, TX) with Compute North. Due to the financial difficulties, on 09/22/2022, Compute North was forced to file Chapter 11. Thru Chapter 11 proceedings, Generate Capital, ("GC") had acquired both mining facilities and re-named them as Delta Site, (NE) and Charlie Site, (TX). On 12/30/2022, INTV had executed an Amendment Agreement with GC, required to launch mining operations at Charlie Site (managed by US Bitcoin company). Effective 01/04/2023, all S19JPro miners, located at Charlie Site got energized.

Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures comments: "We are thrilled with our latest expansion progress. As of 01/04/2023, INTV's mining operations (Delta Site, Charlie Site and Tioga Site) consist of over 2600 miners, with hashrate reaching 260 PH. Based on (1) total deployed capacity over 7.5 MW , (2) BTC pricing of $16,800, (3) spot hashrate of $63.10 and (4) network difficulty of 34.09T, the Company projects to generate, annually, over $5.6 million in mining revenues. During 2023, INTV plans to diversify its current business strategy, via strategic JV's and M&A transactions, designed to (1) acquire additional, technology focused assets and (2) facilitate revenue growth."

About Generate Capital: The Company is a leading sustainable infrastructure company driving the infrastructure revolution. Generate Capital builds, owns, operates and finances solutions for clean energy, transportation, water, waste and digital infrastructure. Founded in 2014, Generate Capital partners with over 50 technology and project developers and owns and operates more than 2,000 assets globally. The Company is the one-stop shop offering pioneers of the infrastructure revolution, the money and help they need to get projects built.

About Integrated Ventures: Structured as holdings company, INTV is focused on technology sector and intends on developing, acquiring, operating and investing in high growth industries, such as e-commerce, information technology, data center management and cryptocurrency mining. Company's current, revenue generating operations consist of (1) digital currency mining and hosting and (2) sales of the mining equipment

