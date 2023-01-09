Toyota "Says So Much" in All-New 2023 Toyota Crown Campaign

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota invites drivers to stand out in the all-new 2023 Toyota Crown with the "Says So Much" campaign. The campaign conveys how great it feels to show off the jaw-dropping style and performance of Toyota's all-new sedan.

"'Says So Much' celebrates the customer who is always reaching for that next milestone," said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "The all-new Toyota Crown customer wants a vehicle they can be proud of – one that celebrates their achievements. The campaign showcases the sedan's dynamic presence and styling that will help our drivers stand out in the crowd."

The fully integrated targeted campaign was developed by Saatchi & Saatchi. The campaign expresses the confidence that comes from driving the reimagined sedan and "Says So Much" about what the buyer will experience driving the 2023 Toyota Crown.

In the :30 spot, titled "Reunion," directed by Rachel McDonald, viewers are invited to imagine moments where they might effortlessly stand out in style in the all-new Toyota Crown. The spot features the main character's commute and arrival to a school reunion while showcasing the Toyota Crown's bold styling, premium comfort, and elevated ride height.

Media Placements

The "Says So Much" Toyota Crown campaign extends across linear TV, digital video, digital content, streaming audio, programmatic, paid social, and search. High profile Network Prime and sports programming includes NFL Wild Card games and Divisional Playoffs, NBA and more. Digital content/video includes partners such as The Atlantic, Hulu, Discovery, Peacock, YouTube and more. Partnerships include Yahoo, Google, and iHeart Media, among others. Paid Social runs across Meta, LinkedIn, Reddit, and Pinterest.

About the 2023 Toyota Crown

The all-new 2023 Toyota Crown brings bold style to the top of the Toyota sedan lineup. With massive wheels, a flowing silhouette and unique paint options, it is a ride that is ready to stand out from the crowd. Toyota Crown brings ample style and the added confidence of standard AWD and the choice of two electrified Toyota powertrains, including the first-ever Hybrid MAX system.

Built on Toyota's GA-K platform (TNGA-K), the all-new Toyota Crown has an elevated stance that comes in-part from standard 19-inch or available 21-inch wheels – the largest ever on a Toyota sedan. The large diameter wheels lift Toyota Crown up, giving the car a strong presence that also helps drivers get a clear view of the road.

Toyota Crown comes well-equipped at a Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting at $39,950 for the XLE grade, $45,550 for the Limited grade and $52,350 for the Platinum grade. The vehicle will arrive at Toyota dealerships in early 2023.

Available in three grades: XLE, Limited and Platinum, Toyota Crown will offer a choice of two different hybrid powertrains: Hybrid MAX (available only on the Platinum grade) or the Toyota Hybrid System (THS).

Key Features Include:

  • Reimagined Sedan with Bold Styling, Premium Comfort and Elevated Ride Height
  • Hybrid Powertrain Standard with Choice of First-Ever Hybrid MAX or Toyota Hybrid System
  • Hybrid MAX combines a 2.4-L Turbo Hybrid Engine with Rear eAxle for 340 HP and 400 lb-ft. of torque
  • Spacious Interior and Quiet Ride; Standard Adaptive Variable Suspension on Platinum
  • Platinum Grade Offers Unique Bi-Tone Paint and Standard 21-inch Wheels
  • Toyota's All-New Audio Multimedia System with 12.3-inch Touchscreen Standard
About Toyota

Toyota (

NYSE:TM, Financial) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company's 2021 North American sales were electrified.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

