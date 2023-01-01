The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced its %3Ci%3EWednesdays+with+Woodward%3C%2Fi%3E%26reg%3B winter 2023 schedule. The webinar series is hosted by Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers, and features experts from a variety of industries.

“Our early 2023 lineup offers agents, brokers and customers the opportunity to explore different topics and gain insight into the matters that are ever pressing in our daily personal and professional lives,” said Woodward. “We are delighted to create a space where leading thinkers across the public and private sectors can come together, elevate bold ideas and engage with attendees.”

All events are free and open to the public – anyone interested in joining can register on the Travelers+Institute+website. Upcoming webinars include:

Jan. 11: “Smart Brevity: Power Up Productivity with Clearer Workplace Communications” – Politico and Axios co-founder Mike Allen will join Woodward for a master class in effective business communication. Allen will discuss his new bestseller, “Smart+Brevity,” and share his formula for getting the attention of clients and colleagues through clear communications.

Jan. 18: "Making Sense of the Headlines: Insurance Market Insights for 2023" – Insurance industry veteran Dr. Robert Hartwig will provide a property casualty insurance market outlook in which he will discuss consumer sentiment, inflationary pressures, recession fears, nuclear verdicts and catastrophe losses, among other topics.

Jan. 25: "Healthy New Year: Transformative Food Habits for 2023" – Matthew Rees, Food and Health Facts newsletter founder and co-author of the book "Discovering Precision Health: Predict, Prevent, and Cure to Advance Health and Well-Being," and Kristen Coffield, founder of The Culinary Cure and the author of "How Healthy People Eat: An Eater's Guide to Healthy Habits," will share ideas about how to encourage healthier eating habits.

Feb. 1: "Understanding Insurance Regulations: A Conversation with NAIC CEO Michael Consedine" –Michael Consedine, CEO of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), will share insights into the key challenges and opportunities insurance regulators are facing today at the state, federal and international levels, and discuss the workforce challenges facing state insurance departments following the pandemic.

Feb. 15: "Economic Outlook 2023 with Former White House Senior Economist Dr. LaVaughn Henry" – Dr. LaVaughn Henry, former senior economist for the White House Council of Economic Advisers, will share his outlook for the U.S. economy and monetary policy.

For more information about the Travelers Institute or the Wednesdays with Woodward® schedule of events, please visit Travelers.com%2FTravelers-Institute.

About the Travelers Institute

The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

