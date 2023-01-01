Alliant Energy named to Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies list for third consecutive year

Company’s commitment to sustainability, social causes drives recognition

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, Alliant Energy has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies.

Alliant Energy was recognized as a top-25 company in the energy and utility industry based on a combination of its environmental, social and governance scores. This ranking accounts for the progress made in renewable energy, inclusivity in the workplace and social causes.

“Guided by our purpose-driven strategy to serve our customers and build stronger communities, we’re trying to make decisions to be more sustainable and create an inclusive workplace,” said Barbara Tormaschy, senior vice president of sustainability and regulatory strategy at Alliant Energy. “We’re pleased to be honored for the third straight year as one of America’s most responsible companies. It’s a testament to our employees and the work we do every day to create a better tomorrow.”

Alliant Energy’s efforts to create an inclusive workplace have focused on reducing bias, building diverse teams and listening and acting on employee feedback. Since 2019, Alliant Energy’s stock has been included on Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index, which recognizes companies for transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality. Additionally, since 2017, Alliant Energy has earned a perfect score in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index of best places to work for LGBTQ+ employees.

Newsweek’s ranking reflects Alliant Energy’s environmental efforts to build a better tomorrow, including the progress the company has made to date on its Clean Energy Blueprint, a roadmap to accelerate its transition to cleaner energy. Additionally, Alliant Energy works to build equitable and resilient communities as featured in its 2022 Responsibility Report.

The America’s Most Responsible Companies list is based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility reports, sustainability reports and corporate citizenship reports as well as an independent survey of 11,000 U.S. citizens. The list, presented by Newsweek and Statistic Inc., spans 14 industries and recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States. To view the complete list, visit newsweek.com/rankings/americas-most-responsible-companies-2023.

Media Contact: Chris Caporale (608) 458-3146

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation ( LNT) provides regulated energy service to 985,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2022 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

