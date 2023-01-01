Acadia Pharmaceuticals Appoints Doug Williamson, M.D., as Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development

14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) announced today the appointment of Dr. Doug Williamson as Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development (R&D). Dr. Williamson will lead research and development at Acadia and will serve as a member of the company’s Executive Management Committee, reporting to Steve Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia. Dr. Williamson will succeed Dr. Srdjan Stankovic, whose planned retirement was announced last year.

“We are excited to announce Doug’s appointment,” said Steve Davis, Acadia’s Chief Executive Officer. “As we prepare for the potential approval and launch of our second product, trofinetide for the treatment of Rett syndrome, and advance our early and late-stage clinical programs, Doug’s significant neuroscience R&D leadership experience will be key to executing our pipeline strategy at a pivotal time for Acadia. I look forward to partnering with him.”

“I am thrilled to join Acadia at such an important inflection point. I look forward to building on Acadia’s history of delivering on the promise of improving the lives of patients and their families facing significant unmet need in central nervous system disorders,” said Dr. Williamson.

Dr. Williamson brings more than 20 years of research, development, and commercial experience to his new role. Most recently, Dr. Williamson served as Chief Medical Officer at Avadel Pharmaceuticals. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. Research and Development and Deputy Global Chief Medical Officer at Lundbeck, where he led a transformation of the U.S. Research and Development organization and oversaw multiple cross-functional teams across clinical development and operations, medical affairs, health outcomes, pharmacovigilance, clinical pharmacology and regulatory affairs.

Before Lundbeck, Dr. Williamson was Vice President, Global Head Therapeutic Area Leadership at Parexel International, where he served as the functional head of the medical group across all therapeutic areas. Earlier, Dr. Williamson held increasingly senior roles at Eli Lilly and Company. He led the global clinical development and approvals of Symbyax™ for treatment-resistant and bipolar depression, and of Zyprexa™ for bipolar maintenance; he led a medical affairs team that supported the commercial development and success of Cymbalta™, a blockbuster drug for depression; and he served as Head of Early Phase Clinical Development, Neuroscience, where he oversaw the clinical development of all novel molecules in the psychiatry, pain and neurodegeneration portfolio.

Dr. Williamson earned his medical degree from Edinburgh University in Scotland. He is a Member of the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on treating the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Rett syndrome and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at www.acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing of future events. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, approval and commercialization. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Acadia’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as Acadia’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Acadia undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

