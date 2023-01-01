GrowGeneration Announces Hiring of Aaron Hook as Vice President of Sales

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, today announced the hiring of Aaron Hook as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Hook will be responsible for driving revenue growth and directing organizational strategy, implementation, and execution of sales programs across all channels. Previously, Mr. Hook held leadership positions at Sunlight Supply and, most recently, Hawthorne, a business segment of The Scott’s Miracle-Gro Company. He will report directly to Michael Salaman, Co-Founder and President of GrowGen.

Darren Lampert, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GrowGen said, “We are excited to announce Aaron Hook as our Vice President of Sales. Aaron has more than 15 years of controlled environment agriculture industry and leadership experience, working with top brands across various sales channels. His strong and complimentary background will directly benefit the entire GrowGen organization. Aaron has worked with some of the largest commercial cultivators and will grow GrowGen’s product-based solutions.”

Aaron Hook, Vice President of Sales, said, “I am incredibly excited to join the GrowGeneration family and build upon their leadership in the cultivation industry. The focus and passion that the GrowGeneration organization delivers to cultivators is unmatched.”

About GrowGeneration Corp.

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 59 stores across 16 states, which include 21 locations in California, 6 locations in Colorado, 6 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 4 locations in Oregon, 3 locations in Washington, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Florida, 1 location in Massachusetts, 1 location in Mississippi, 1 location in Missouri, 1 location in New Jersey, 1 location in New Mexico, 1 location in Rhode Island, and 1 location in Virginia. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

