Wealth Management Team Led by Eric Yamin and Keith Caparelli Joins First Republic

13 minutes ago
NYSE:FRC, Financial), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that a four-person team led by Eric Yamin and Keith Caparelli has joined First Republic Investment Management.

Yamin and Caparelli were each named Managing Director and Wealth Manager. Based in Florida and New York, the team will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

“Eric Yamin, Keith Caparelli and their team will further strengthen First Republic’s ability to serve clients in Florida and New York,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “They share First Republic’s commitment to exceptional client service.”

Yamin has more than 35 years of wealth management experience providing comprehensive family office services and highly customized investment strategies for high net worth individuals and multigenerational families. Before joining First Republic, Yamin was a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley. Prior to that, he worked in the Distressed High Yield Department at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and was a real estate investment banker at Eastdil Secured. Active in his local community, Yamin and his family founded Cause for Celebration, a charity that supports young children and women living in homeless shelters in New York City. Cause for Celebration was responsible for building a library at Concourse House in the Bronx. He is also actively involved with schools and colleges, including Tufts, Northwestern and UCLA. Yamin received a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Tufts University. He has also completed the Private Wealth Executive Education Program sponsored by the Wharton Business School.

Caparelli has more than 10 years of wealth management experience providing customized solutions for individuals, families, executives and business owners. Before joining First Republic, Caparelli was a Vice President and Director of Business Strategy at Morgan Stanley. Prior to that, he was a Wealth Strategy Associate at UBS. Caparelli is active in his local community and has served on the board committee of Holy Cross High School and is involved with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Fordham University. Caparelli is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.

To learn more about First Republic Private Wealth Management, click+here. To see our growing team of wealth management professionals, click+here.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson, Wyoming; and Bellevue, Washington. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

