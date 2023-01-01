Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has opened a greenfield location in Augusta, Georgia.

The Augusta branch establishes service in the greater Augusta market, including adjacent counties in South Carolina. “The branch is stocked with leading brands of roofing and complementary products, including Beacon’s own TRI-BUILT® products,” commented Brian Gibson, Beacon’s Regional Vice President, South Atlantic. “We are pleased to expand Beacon’s service in Georgia, where we now have 13 branches across the state. Contractors know that we help them to build more and grow their businesses with tools like our leading digital platform, Beacon PRO+.”

Beacon is off to a fast start in 2023 with this new greenfield opening along with the two tuck-in acquisitions announced last week, as we continue along our growth trajectory and execute on the customer experience goals we laid out in our Ambition+2025+strategy.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 470 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

