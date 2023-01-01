Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of BioLineRx Ltd. (“BioLine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLRX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 15, 2022, BioLine announced that Kreos Capital VII Aggregator SCSP will provide the Company with term loans in an aggregate principal amount of up to $40 million.

On September 19, 2022, BioLine announced a registered direct offering of approximately 14 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) and warrants to purchase ADSs for a combined price of $1.10 per ADS and associated warrant.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell 33% to close at $1.02 per share on September 19, 2022.

If you purchased BioLine securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005147/en/