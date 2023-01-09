Unum Appoints Valoria V. Armstrong Chief Global Inclusion & Diversity Officer

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2023

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has named Valoria V. Armstrong to lead the company's office of inclusion and diversity. Armstrong will continue to develop the company's I&D strategy to further foster a culture of belonging.

"We're proud of our representative workforce as well as the communities where we live and work. Valoria has strong operational and functional expertise to build on our data informed I&D strategy. She will also help us ensure customers benefit from the diverse talents and thoughts of our employees," said Liz Ahmed, executive vice president of People & Communications at Unum Group.

Prior to joining Unum, Armstrong served as chief inclusion officer and vice president, External Affairs, for American Water. While in the role, she strengthened the company's inclusion, diversity and equity strategy by creating a comprehensive and integrated focus on driving dignity, respect and inclusiveness for the largest U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. She was president of Tennessee American Water and held various roles in human resources with Food Lion over her 15-year career with the company.

Armstrong earned her bachelor's degree in business administration from Georgia Southern University and her master's degree in human resource development from Villanova University. She is the current chair of the Hamilton County Partnership Advisory Board and a board trustee at the Tennessee Aquarium and Benwood Foundation.

"I'm incredibly excited to have Valoria and Kimberly Bowen, who leads Talent and Inclusion, driving Unum's ongoing commitment to inclusion and diversity. We are so fortunate to have these dynamic leaders on our team," Ahmed added.

Bowen was recently promoted to senior vice president in an expanded role leading Unum's global talent and inclusion efforts. Bowen joined Unum in 2019 as head of talent management. Prior to that, for two decades she served in roles focused on all facets of human resources, including talent acquisition and management, employee relations, inclusion and diversity, compensation, mergers and acquisitions, and employee learning and development. Her career has spanned multiple industries, including retail, healthcare, third party staffing, outsourcing and financial services.

Learn more about Unum's career opportunities on the Unum careers website or Instagram.

About Unum Group
Unum (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

V__Armstrong.jpg

Kimberly_Bowen.jpg

Unum_Group_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL81104&sd=2023-01-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-appoints-valoria-v-armstrong-chief-global-inclusion--diversity-officer-301716621.html

SOURCE Unum Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL81104&Transmission_Id=202301091000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL81104&DateId=20230109
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.