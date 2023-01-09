PR Newswire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has named Valoria V. Armstrong to lead the company's office of inclusion and diversity. Armstrong will continue to develop the company's I&D strategy to further foster a culture of belonging.

"We're proud of our representative workforce as well as the communities where we live and work. Valoria has strong operational and functional expertise to build on our data informed I&D strategy. She will also help us ensure customers benefit from the diverse talents and thoughts of our employees," said Liz Ahmed, executive vice president of People & Communications at Unum Group.

Prior to joining Unum, Armstrong served as chief inclusion officer and vice president, External Affairs, for American Water. While in the role, she strengthened the company's inclusion, diversity and equity strategy by creating a comprehensive and integrated focus on driving dignity, respect and inclusiveness for the largest U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. She was president of Tennessee American Water and held various roles in human resources with Food Lion over her 15-year career with the company.

Armstrong earned her bachelor's degree in business administration from Georgia Southern University and her master's degree in human resource development from Villanova University. She is the current chair of the Hamilton County Partnership Advisory Board and a board trustee at the Tennessee Aquarium and Benwood Foundation.

"I'm incredibly excited to have Valoria and Kimberly Bowen, who leads Talent and Inclusion, driving Unum's ongoing commitment to inclusion and diversity. We are so fortunate to have these dynamic leaders on our team," Ahmed added.

Bowen was recently promoted to senior vice president in an expanded role leading Unum's global talent and inclusion efforts. Bowen joined Unum in 2019 as head of talent management. Prior to that, for two decades she served in roles focused on all facets of human resources, including talent acquisition and management, employee relations, inclusion and diversity, compensation, mergers and acquisitions, and employee learning and development. Her career has spanned multiple industries, including retail, healthcare, third party staffing, outsourcing and financial services.

Learn more about Unum's career opportunities on the Unum careers website or Instagram.

About Unum Group

Unum (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-appoints-valoria-v-armstrong-chief-global-inclusion--diversity-officer-301716621.html

SOURCE Unum Group