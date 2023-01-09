Rock Edge Announces New President

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rock Edge") (CSE:REDG) announces the appointment of Mr. David Leslie Hamilton-Smith as the new President of the Company. He replaces Mr. Charles Desjardins who will remain with the company as it's CEO and Director.

Mr. Hamilton-Smith graduated from Exeter University with a BSc. in Geology/Chemistry in 1977. After graduation, he worked for Geo-services, as a geologist in Africia, the Middle East and Canada. In 1981, he started his own geological consultancy work with various companies in Canada, which he did for 10 years. In 1991 Mr. Hamilton-Smith moved to Vancouver and became a stockbroker with Canaccord and worked his way up to Vice-President with a focus on corporate finance where he raised in excess of $100 million for various mining companies. Since leaving the brokerage business, he has been managing family investments.

"We are excited to welcome David Hamilton-Smith as President of Rock Edge Resources," stated CEO Charles Desjardins. "We believe David's capital market expertise combined with his geological experience will add value for the company and its shareholders."

About Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious, base metal and critical mineral properties of merit. The Stockwork Property is located in Southern British Columbia, approximately 55 km southeast of Vernon, within the Vernon Mining Division. The Superb Lake Lithium Project now consists of 81 mining claims totalling 6,468 hectares in three separate claim groups. The properties are located approximately 40 km north of Nakina, Ontario along the English River-East Wabigoon subprovince boundary.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Charles Desjardins

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Phone #604-808-3156
Email: [email protected]

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Rock Edge Resources Ltd.



