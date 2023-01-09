CACI's Linda Braun Receives Pinnacle Award for Space Industry Executive of the Year

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / CACI International Inc (

NYSE:CACI, Financial) announced today that the company's Vice President of Optical and Photonics Systems, Linda Braun, Ph.D., was recently recognized as the winner of the 2022 Pinnacle Award for Space Industry Executive of the Year for a public company by WashingtonExec. The award ceremony was held on November 30 in McLean, Virginia.

Braun joined CACI in 2019 and has led the successful execution of three space hardware production programs. During her career, she has created of some of the most advanced free space optical (FSO) laser communications and remote optical sensing solutions available in the market. She has authored more than 30 technical publications and delivered numerous talks at conferences, universities, and industrial and government laboratories. She holds two patents, and in 2019 Braun was the recipient of the Rutgers School of Engineering Distinguished Alumna Award for Research.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Thanks to Linda's leadership and her team's hard work, we are industry leaders in deploying photonics technology to solve some very difficult challenges in space and across domains. Our customers are becoming increasingly dependent on real-time communications to help leaders make decisions quickly and CACI's photonics technology pushes the boundaries of what's possible. We are all very proud of Linda's role in advancing this critical field."

Braun's team conducts extensive research and development on applying the physical science of light waves to a broad set of national security and communications applications. Her group is responsible for deploying new photonic technologies in space, such as long-range sensing applications, precision navigation, and high-speed networks using laser communication technologies. Thanks to Braun's leadership, CACI is one of the few companies that can deliver hardware solutions across low earth orbits (LEO), medium earth orbits (MEO), and geosynchronous equatorial orbits (GEO) along with airborne and land applications.

CACI's optical and photonics experts are at the forefront of realizing the potential of deep space communications, such as leveraging the technology for high-speed transmissions from Earth to Mars and beyond. The company successfully demonstrated optical communications between two DARPA satellites in LEO during an April 2022 test and is designing laser communications systems for numerous space hardware programs, including NASA's Orion EM-2 Optical Communications (O2O) project, which will enable broadband data communications to and from the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle designed to take humans into lunar orbit. CACI is also working on NASA's Integrated Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) LEO User Modem and Amplifier Terminal program (ILLUMA-T), which will deploy laser communications technology on the International Space Station.

ABOUT CACI

CACI's approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers' greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

59c0df0a-4e01-4e07-a553-33543c518431.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CACI on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CACI
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/caci
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: CACI



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734478/CACIs-Linda-Braun-Receives-Pinnacle-Award-for-Space-Industry-Executive-of-the-Year

img.ashx?id=734478

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.