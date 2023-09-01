YOUSIF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

39533 WOODWARD AVE BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI 48304

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1966 stocks valued at a total of $7.62Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.77%), MSFT(3.40%), and AMZN(1.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were YOUSIF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

YOUSIF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 94,685 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 01/09/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $132.375 per share and a market cap of $2,111.80Bil. The stock has returned -22.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-book ratio of 41.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.05 and a price-sales ratio of 5.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, YOUSIF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 32,505 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 124,921. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 01/09/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $392.07 per share and a market cap of $365.39Bil. The stock has returned -14.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.18 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

YOUSIF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 23,616 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 01/09/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $230.57 per share and a market cap of $1,719.37Bil. The stock has returned -25.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-book ratio of 9.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.28 and a price-sales ratio of 8.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 84,597-share investment in NYSE:ACC. Previously, the stock had a 0.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.15 during the quarter.

On 01/09/2023, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $65.42 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned 36.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 130.84, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 81.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 191,395 shares in NYSE:HR, giving the stock a 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.72 during the quarter.

On 01/09/2023, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $20.91 per share and a market cap of $7.96Bil. The stock has returned -29.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 77.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.44 and a price-sales ratio of 5.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.