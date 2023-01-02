Maranello (Italy), January 9, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



02/01/2023 EXM 8,500 201.8420 1,715,657.00 03/01/2023 EXM 8,060 205.0657 1,652,829.54 04/01/2023 EXM 7,715 205.5374 1,585,721.04 05/01/2023 EXM 7,300 206.2280 1,505,464.40 06/01/2023 EXM 7,150 206.0720 1,473,414.80



Total







- 38,725 204.8570 7,933,086.78

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till January 6, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 29,337,834.64 for No. 141,048 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 8,757,853.08 (Euro 8,271,632.62*) for No. 40,049 common shares purchased on the .

As of January 6, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,008,726 common shares equal to 4.67% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until January 6, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 954,834 own common shares on EXM and , including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 188,335,146.97.