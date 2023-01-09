DCT Alert: Monsey Law Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. to Vista Equity Partners

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MONSEY, N.Y., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. ( DCT) (“Duck Creek”) acted in the best interests of Duck Creek shareholders in approving the sale of Duck Creek to Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”) for $19.00 per share in cash.

If you remain a Duck Creek shareholder and have questions about your legal rights, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your options at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/duck-creek-technologies/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at [email protected].

Why is there an investigation?
On January 9, 2023, Duck Creek announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Vista for $19.00 per share in cash. The agreement has been approved by the Duck Creek board of directors (“Board”).

“Our investigation concerns whether Duck Creek’s Board acted in the best interests of Duck Creek shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, one of the firm’s name partners. “This includes whether the acquisition price adequately compensates Duck Creek shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

Notably, according to an analysis of Wall Street price targets for DCT in the last 90 days published on Seeking Alpha, there is a high price target for DCT of $22.00 per share, which is above the deal price.

The deal price is also well below the 52-week high of $30.32 per share, which suggests that Vista is taking advantage of the temporary market downturn to acquire Duck Creek at an unfair price.

About Wohl & Fruchter
Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:
Wohl & Fruchter LLP
Joshua E. Fruchter
Toll Free 866.833.6245
[email protected]
www.wohlfruchter.com

ti?nf=ODcyNjQ4OCM1MzQ2NTgyIzIyMzMyNzc=
Wohl-Fruchter-LLP.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.