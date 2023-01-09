Nuix Discover® for Government Designated FedRAMP Ready

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 9, 2023

Important milestone on the path to becoming an eDiscovery Cloud Service Provider authorized to handle High Impact data for federal agencies

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software company Nuix (www.nuix.com| ASX:NXL) today announced Nuix Discover® for Government has been designated FedRAMP Ready, at the High security impact level, and is now listed in the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Marketplace for US federal agencies and government contractors.

Nuix has initiated the FedRAMP authorization process, which can take up to 12 months. Upon authorization, federal agencies will be able to use Nuix Discover for Government to process and store their most sensitive unclassified data.

"We're excited to have achieved this important milestone on the path to becoming FedRAMP Authorized at the High Impact level and providing a secure and robust cloud eDiscovery and investigation solution for federal agencies," said Michael Smith, EVP, Americas at Nuix. "As part of our mission of finding truth in a digital world to be a force for good, we look forward to helping our federal government customers conduct their most sensitive and significant investigations using our secure cloud software."

Nuix Discover for Government combines the world's leading eDiscovery processing, review, analytics and predictive coding in one software-as-a-service solution that can be hosted in Nuix's US government-only cloud environment or an agency's private cloud. It dramatically improves the speed and quality of early case assessment, investigation, document review and case management in eDiscovery, investigation and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request processes.

As part of the FedRAMP authorization process, Nuix has incorporated world-class end-to-end encryption into Nuix Discover for Government, meeting Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 Security Requirements for Cryptographic Modules.

The FedRAMP High Impact level is required for agencies that handle the government's most sensitive, unclassified data in cloud computing environments. This includes systems where loss of confidentiality, integrity or availability could have a severe or catastrophic adverse effect on organizational operations, organizational assets or individuals.

"This significant investment in cloud security benefits not just our federal government customers but everyone who uses Nuix software as a service," said Michael Smith.

Copyright ©2023 Nuix. All rights reserved

About the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP)
FedRAMP (www.fedramp.gov) is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with an emphasis on security and protection of federal information.

About Nuix
Nuix (www.nuix.com| ASX:NXL) creates innovative software that empowers organizations to simply and quickly find the truth from any data in a digital world. We are a passionate and talented team, delighting our customers with software that transforms data into actionable intelligence and helps them overcome the challenges of litigation, investigation, governance, risk and compliance.

Nuix North America Inc
13755 Sunrise Valley Drive, Suite 300
Herndon, VA 20171, USA

Nuix (and any other Nuix trademarks used) are trademarks of Nuix Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries, as applicable. All other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Any use of Nuix trademarks requires prior written approval from the Nuix Legal Department. The Nuix Legal Department can be reached by e-mail at [email protected]. THIS MATERIAL IS COMPRISED OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY OWNED BY NUIX LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES ("NUIX"), INCLUDING COPYRIGHTABLE SUBJECT MATTER THAT HAS BEEN NOTICED AS SUCH AND/OR REGISTERED WITH THE UNITED STATES COPYRIGHT OFFICE. ANY REPRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION, TRANSMISSION, ADAPTATION, PUBLIC DISPLAY OR PUBLIC PERFORMANCE OF THE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY (OTHER THAN FOR PREAPPROVED INTERNAL PURPOSES) REQUIRES PRIOR WRITTEN APPROVAL FROM NUIX.

Copyright ©2023

favicon.png?sn=CN80152&sd=2023-01-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuix-discover-for-government-designated-fedramp-ready-301716860.html

SOURCE Nuix

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN80152&Transmission_Id=202301091349PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN80152&DateId=20230109
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.