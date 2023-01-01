New Ameriprise Ads Spotlight How the Firm and its Advisors Deliver Financial Advice to Help Clients Navigate Uncertainty and Stay on Track

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
With continued market volatility, rising interest rates and high inflation entering the new year,Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today released two television ads that illustrate how the firm helps clients navigate uncertainty with confidence and stay focused on their long-term goals. The new ads are part of the company’s Advice Worth Talking About® brand platform, which highlights the firm’s reputation for delivering personalized advice and an exceptional client experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005783/en/

“Our latest ads articulate the value of personal financial advice from a trusted advisor – which we know from research has never been more important and relevant given the current environment,” said Marie O’Neill, senior vice president of marketing at Ameriprise. “They reinforce how our deep client relationships and best-in-class capabilities help investors feel confident and in control of their financial lives, even when the markets may feel uncertain.”

The new 30-second TV spots feature individuals talking straight to the camera, as if they are having a conversation with a friend, as they discuss how their Ameriprise advisors understand their financial goals and help them navigate market uncertainty, which makes them feel confident about the future. The corresponding visuals showcase clients speaking with their financial advisors in person, virtually or interacting with the company’s online-goal tracking tools:

  • %26ldquo%3BFinancial+advice+that+can+help+build+confidence%26rdquo%3B portrays a man reviewing the progress he has made toward his goals while working with his Ameriprise financial advisor. The man explains that his advisor has helped him successfully navigate many uncertain periods, and with advice from Ameriprise, he knows he is on track.
  • %26ldquo%3BFinancial+advice+I+can+count+on%26rdquo%3B features a woman reviewing the important progress she’s making toward achieving her goals with her Ameriprise financial advisor. The woman shares how her financial advisor helps her feel confident that she can reach her goals.

The spots will run alongside “Referred by” that launched in 2022,and will run across broadcast news programming including NBC Nightly News, ABC World News Tonight, CBS Sunday Morning and Face the Nation. Additionally, they will air on cable news, entertainment and sports and programming, including events like college basketball on ESPN2 and CBS Sports Network.

In addition to the TV ads, the multichannel campaign includes digital advertising, podcast sponsorships, social media creative and customizable content available for Ameriprise financial advisors to use in their local markets.

Invisible Man developed the creative for the campaign and MayoSeitz served as the media buying agency for Ameriprise.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise+Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Working with a financial advisor does not guarantee investment success.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2023 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

