New England Research & Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 151 stocks valued at a total of $174.00Mil. The top holdings were JNJ(2.97%), CHD(2.75%), and MSFT(2.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were New England Research & Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 20,000-share investment in AMEX:LNG. Previously, the stock had a 1.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.67 during the quarter.

On 01/09/2023, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $144.0886 per share and a market cap of $35.88Bil. The stock has returned 34.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -87.78 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

New England Research & Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:WMT by 15,993 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.42.

On 01/09/2023, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $145.68 per share and a market cap of $393.06Bil. The stock has returned 2.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-book ratio of 5.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 13,675-share investment in NAS:CHRW. Previously, the stock had a 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.45 during the quarter.

On 01/09/2023, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc traded for a price of $93.37 per share and a market cap of $10.99Bil. The stock has returned -11.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-book ratio of 6.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.11 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

New England Research & Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:ABT by 12,324 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.59.

On 01/09/2023, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $112.8 per share and a market cap of $196.74Bil. The stock has returned -15.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-book ratio of 5.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.34 and a price-sales ratio of 4.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 5,550 shares in NAS:UTHR, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $223.56 during the quarter.

On 01/09/2023, United Therapeutics Corp traded for a price of $265.84 per share and a market cap of $12.14Bil. The stock has returned 33.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Therapeutics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-book ratio of 2.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.76 and a price-sales ratio of 6.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

