/PRNewswire/ --announces that purchasers or acquirers of Enovix Corporation f/k/a Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENVX) common stock betweenand, inclusive (the "Class Period") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. Captioned, No. 23-cv-00071 (N.D. Cal.), theclass action lawsuit charges Enovix and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.: Enovix purports to design, develop, and manufacture silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries using proprietary 3D cell architecture, which Enovix claims allows its batteries to achieve higher energy density. On, Enovix was officially acquired by Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (commonly known as a SPAC or blank-check company). Just months before the merger, Enovix received key equipment to establish its first manufacturing line at its "Fab-1" facility inTheclass action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about Enovix's revenue and ability to manufacture its proprietary battery technology. For example, as theclass action lawsuit alleges, Fab-1's supposedly "automated" manufacturing lines were beset by problems that required significant manual intervention to produce batteries. In addition, machines that were meant to yield 550 batteries per hour could only complete around 100.On, Enovix announced it realized justin revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Enovix also revealed that it would be "dialing back" its work on improving existing manufacturing lines to focus on its future manufacturing lines. Additionally, Enovix revealed it anticipated producing fewer than one million batteries in 2023. On this news, Enovix's stock price declined approximately 44%.Then, on, defendant, Enovix's Executive Chairman, revealed that Enovix's second production facility and future manufacturing lines would be delayed by several additional months because of equipment failures. On this news, Enovix's stock price declined an additional 41%, further damaging investors.Robbins Geller has launchedto protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for corporate malfeasance. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators, and forensic accountants, the SPAC Task Force is dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud on behalf of injured SPAC investors. The rise in blank check financing poses unique risks to investors. Robbins Geller's SPAC Task Force represents the vanguard of ensuring integrity, honesty, and justice in this rapidly developing investment arena.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Enovix common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing theclass action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate theclass action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of theclass action lawsuit.: Robbins Geller is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearlyfor investors in 2021 – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inPlease visit the following page for more information:Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:Robbins& Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900,92101J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

